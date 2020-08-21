Global  
 

Megan Thee Stallion claims Tory Lanez was the one who shot her

WorldNews Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Megan Thee Stallion claims Tory Lanez was the one who shot herWENN.com Megan Thee Stallion has alleged Tory Lanez was the person who shot her at a Hollywood Hills party last month (July 2020). The 25-year-old was shot as she left the party with fellow rapper Lanez, who was arrested shortly after the incident and charged with possession of a firearm. It wasn’t clear who was...
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Megan Thee Stallion accuses Tory Lanez of shooting her

Megan Thee Stallion accuses Tory Lanez of shooting her 01:10

 Megan Thee Stallion has claimed for the first time publicly that it was Tory Lanez who shot at her feet last month.

