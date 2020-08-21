|
Megan Thee Stallion claims Tory Lanez was the one who shot her
Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
WENN.com Megan Thee Stallion has alleged Tory Lanez was the person who shot her at a Hollywood Hills party last month (July 2020). The 25-year-old was shot as she left the party with fellow rapper Lanez, who was arrested shortly after the incident and charged with possession of a firearm. It wasn’t clear who was...
