Comatose dissident Alexei Navalny leaves Russia for Germany

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
Vladimir Putin critic and prominent Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, currently in a coma, is being flown from Siberia to Germany for medical treatment. His supporters believe he was poisoned; the Kremlin denies this.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Kremlin foes who suffer mysterious fates

Kremlin foes who suffer mysterious fates 02:55

 Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was in a coma in a Siberian hospital on Thursday after an apparent poisoning. Megan Revell details previous incidents in which opponents of the Kremlin have been victims of poisoning or suspected poisoning.

