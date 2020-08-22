Comatose dissident Alexei Navalny leaves Russia for Germany
Saturday, 22 August 2020 () Vladimir Putin critic and prominent Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, currently in a coma, is being flown from Siberia to Germany for medical treatment. His supporters believe he was poisoned; the Kremlin denies this.
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was in a coma in a Siberian hospital on Thursday after an apparent poisoning. Megan Revell details previous incidents in which opponents of the Kremlin have been victims of poisoning or suspected poisoning.
Alexei Navalny, the fierce critic of the Kremlin who is in a coma, is too unstable to be evacuated, doctors treating him say. But his supporters believe he was poisoned and the authorities are playing..