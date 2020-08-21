Global  
 

NBC Sports' Mike Milbury not part of Friday broadcast after 'insensitive' on-air remark

USATODAY.com Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Mike Milbury isn't on Friday's NBCSN broadcast after he said there are, "Not even any women (in Toronto bubble) to disrupt … your concentration."
