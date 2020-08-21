|
NBC Sports' Mike Milbury not part of Friday broadcast after 'insensitive' on-air remark
Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Mike Milbury isn't on Friday's NBCSN broadcast after he said there are, "Not even any women (in Toronto bubble) to disrupt … your concentration."
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Mike Milbury American ice hockey player
NBC Sports Sports division of NBCUniversal
NBCSN American television channel
Toronto City in Canada and capital of Ontario
Sisters in their 60s meet for first timeThree women - all in their 60's - just found out about each other in the last two weeks, and now they're doing what they can to make up the lost time. Global TV..
CBS News
Toronto mayor defies increasing pressure to step downMayor Rob Ford defies growing calls for him to step down amid a growing list of allegations, which include drunk driving and spousal abuse. Toronto's city..
CBS News
Rob Ford stripped of key powersToronto's city council voted to strip Mayor Rob Ford of some of his authority on Friday, and will vote to eliminate more on Monday. The embattled mayor recently..
CBS News
Headlines: Toronto Mayor Rob Ford considering rehab"CBS This Morning: Saturday" takes a look at some of the day's headlines from around the globe.
CBS News
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this