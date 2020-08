NHL condemns 'insensitive and insulting' comment made by Mike Milbury Friday, 21 August 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

The NHL condemned broadcast analyst Mike Milbury for his insensitive remark he made during the waning moments of the New York Islanders-Washington Capitals playoff game, the league announced Friday. 👓 View full article

