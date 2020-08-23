Global  
 

US president's sister describes Trump as liar with 'no principles' in recordings

WorldNews Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
US president's sister describes Trump as liar with 'no principles' in recordingsWashington: Maryanne Trump Barry, President Donald Trump's older sister and a former federal judge, described him as a liar who has "no principles" in a series of audio recordings made by her niece, Mary Trump, in 2018 and 2019. The recordings were provided to The Washington Post, which published them online Saturday night. In the recording, Barry can be heard disparaging her brother's performance as president. See more DNC 2020: Joe Biden accepts Democratic presidential nomination to...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Trump: Barack Obama a 'terrible' president

Trump: Barack Obama a 'terrible' president 01:01

 US President Donald Trump has labelled former leader Barack Obama's presidency"ineffective" and "weak". The president was responding to a leaked excerptfrom Mr Obama's DNC speech, in which he is expected to say Mr Trump "won'tgrow into the job because he can't." Mr Trump said: "When I look at what...

