US president's sister describes Trump as liar with 'no principles' in recordings
Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
Washington: Maryanne Trump Barry, President Donald Trump's older sister and a former federal judge, described him as a liar who has "no principles" in a series of audio recordings made by her niece, Mary Trump, in 2018 and 2019. The recordings were provided to The Washington Post, which published them online Saturday night. In the recording, Barry can be heard disparaging her brother's performance as president. See more DNC 2020: Joe Biden accepts Democratic presidential nomination to...
