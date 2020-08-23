Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Former Colts punter Pat McAfee lives out childhood fantasy but loses WWE match

USATODAY.com Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
It seems Pat McAfee can do it all. He was the Indianapolis Colts punter and is a popular podcast personality. He took his talents into the WWE ring.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Adam Cole on Pat McAfee feud and future of Undisputed Era

Adam Cole on Pat McAfee feud and future of Undisputed Era 09:42

 After losing the NXT title to Keith Lee, Adam Cole opens up on what fans can expect from NXT TakeOver XXX and the future of Undisputed Era.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Pat McAfee Pat McAfee American sports analyst, podcaster and American football punter

Pat McAfee Gunning To Kick Adam Cole's Ass At TakeOver, 'I Was Born For This!'

 "I'm going in there hoping to kick his ass pretty quick!" That's Pat McAfee laying out his gameplan for beating Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver XXX ... with the ex-NFL..
TMZ.com

WWE WWE Professional wrestling and entertainment company

Man accused of stalking, breaking into WWE star's home held without bond [Video]

Man accused of stalking, breaking into WWE star's home held without bond

A South Carolina man who is accused of traveling to Lutz in a plot to hold a WWE star hostage will remain behind bars without bail.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:55Published

Man arrested on multiple charges over alleged plot to kidnap WWE star Sonya Deville

 WWE star Sonya Deville's house in Florida was broken into as she was the target of a kidnapping incident Sunday, police said.
USATODAY.com

WWE Star Sonya Deville Targeted In Terrifying Kidnapping Plot, Arrest Made

 Cops have thwarted an apparent kidnapping attempt at the home of WWE superstar Sonya Deville -- claiming the suspect is an obsessed fan who was armed with a..
TMZ.com

Indianapolis Colts Indianapolis Colts National Football League franchise in Indianapolis, Indiana

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

2020 WWE SummerSlam live stream, how to watch online, start time, card, matches, WWE Network

 All the information you need to watch the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view on Sunday night
CBS Sports Also reported by •FOX SportsMid-Day

WWE’s NXT UK to return in September and will be taped in London with Triple H on hand to help from overseas

 NXT UK will be returning to our screens in September, it has been confirmed. It was announced on Friday’s Takeover XXX event, via a promo video, that the...
talkSPORT

Mark Henry breaks down his SummerSlam 2011 clash with Sheamus: WWE’s The Bump, Aug. 23, 2020

Mark Henry breaks down his SummerSlam 2011 clash with Sheamus: WWE’s The Bump, Aug. 23, 2020 Mark Henry breaks down his SummerSlam 2011 clash with Sheamus: WWE’s The Bump, Aug. 23, 2020
FOX Sports Also reported by •The Wrap

Tweets about this