Berlin Film Festival to make acting prizes gender neutral

WorldNews Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Berlin Film Festival to make acting prizes gender neutralThe organizers of the Berlin International Film Festival say they will stop awarding separate acting prizes to women and men beginning next year. Berlinale organizers said Monday the performance awards will be defined in a gender-neutral way at next year’s festival, for which a physical event is planned. The festival awards a Golden Bear for the best film and a series of Silver Bears, which until this year included best actor and best actress honors. Organizers said those prizes will be replaced with a Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance and a Silver Bear for Best Supporting Performance. In a statement, the co-heads of the festival, Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian, said “not...
