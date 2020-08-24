Global  
 

Berlin Film Festival introduces gender neutral acting prizes in a bid to create a more ‘gender-sensitive’ film industry

PinkNews Monday, 24 August 2020
Berlin Film Festival is set to introduce gender-neutral acting prizes in an effort to create a more “gender-sensitive” film industry. The decision makes it the first major film festival to introduce gender-neutral acting awards. The change was announced today (August 24) by Berlin Film Festival joint directors...
