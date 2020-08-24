Brazilian evangelical politician accused of masterminding husband's 'barbaric' murder
Monday, 24 August 2020 () A gospel-singing Brazilian congresswoman has been accused of masterminding the “barbaric” murder of her preacher husband after at least six failed or aborted attempts to kill him with poison or in staged robberies. Anderson do Carmo was 42 when he was shot dead in June 2019 as he returned to the home he shared with the church crooner-turned-politician Flordelis dos Santos de Souza. The celebrity congresswoman, who congregants and fans call simply Flordelis, claimed her husband – with whom she had famously raised more than 50 children – had been slain by thieves. But allegations of a bizarre and lurid family plot to murder the evangelical preacher emerged on Monday as police arrested five of...