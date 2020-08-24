Brazilian evangelical politician accused of masterminding husband's 'barbaric' murder Monday, 24 August 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

A gospel-singing Brazilian congresswoman has been accused of masterminding the “barbaric” murder of her preacher husband after at least six failed or aborted attempts to kill him with poison or in staged robberies. Anderson do Carmo was 42 when he was shot dead in June 2019 as he returned to the home he shared with the church crooner-turned-politician Flordelis dos Santos de Souza. The celebrity congresswoman, who congregants and fans call simply Flordelis, claimed her husband – with whom she had famously raised more than 50 children – had been slain by thieves. But allegations of a bizarre and lurid family plot to murder the evangelical preacher emerged on Monday as police arrested five of... A gospel-singing Brazilian congresswoman has been accused of masterminding the “barbaric” murder of her preacher husband after at least six failed or aborted attempts to kill him with poison or in staged robberies. Anderson do Carmo was 42 when he was shot dead in June 2019 as he returned to the home he shared with the church crooner-turned-politician Flordelis dos Santos de Souza. The celebrity congresswoman, who congregants and fans call simply Flordelis, claimed her husband – with whom she had famously raised more than 50 children – had been slain by thieves. But allegations of a bizarre and lurid family plot to murder the evangelical preacher emerged on Monday as police arrested five of... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Murder for hire plot foiled



A website named Rent a Hitman actually helped police stop a murder for hire plot in Michigan. Police say Wendy Wein contacted the site offering $5,000 for someone to kill her ex-husband. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:37 Published on July 22, 2020 Deputies: Search for Warren County woman who killed husband extends to Utah



Investigators said Stormy Delehanty, 28, is wanted on a murder warrant in connection to her husband’s July 6 death. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 01:51 Published on July 10, 2020

Tweets about this

