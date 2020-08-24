Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Former RNC chairman Michael Steele joins Project Lincoln, anti-Trump group working to elect Joe Biden

USATODAY.com Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
"The chair behind the Resolute Desk has always been bigger than any political party,"  Michael Steele said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: The RNC Is All About Trump

The RNC Is All About Trump 01:33

 President Donald Trump is rallying support for his reelection bid at the Republican National Convention and is bucking the trend of previous conventions.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Michael Steele Michael Steele American politician


The Lincoln Project political action committee

Kellyanne Conway is leaving her job at the White House to focus on family; George Conway stepping away from Lincoln Project

 Kellyanne Conway said she is leaving the White House at the end of the month, and George Conway is also stepping back from the Lincoln Project.
USATODAY.com

Kasich and Sanders offer different views on Biden presidency

 Democrats pushed a message of unity on the first night of the Democratic National Convention. Former Ohio Governor John Kasich, a Republican, and Senator Bernie..
CBS News

The Lincoln Project is stealing memes — and the online left isn’t happy

 FuckJerry-style aggregation meets campaigning
The Verge

Republican National Committee Republican National Committee Top institution of the U.S. Republican Party

Susan MacManus weighs in on the RNC this week [Video]

Susan MacManus weighs in on the RNC this week

Susan MacManus weighs in on the RNC this week

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 05:12Published

Chief of staff defends Trump addressing RNC from White House

 Mark Meadows also took a shot at Joe Biden, saying Mr. Trump is "willing to travel everywhere and not just convey things from a basement in Delaware."
CBS News

GOP formally nominates Trump for reelection on first day of RNC

 The delegates cast their votes during a roll call vote from Charlotte, North Carolina.
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Donald Trump accuses Democrats of plot to 'steal' election at Republican convention [Video]

Donald Trump accuses Democrats of plot to 'steal' election at Republican convention

In an unscheduled appearance on the first day of the Republican nationalconvention, Donald Trump claimed Democrats were attempting to steal theelection by expanding absentee voting during the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:06Published

Charlotte kicks off Republican National Convention

 On Monday, President Donald Trump was re-nominated at the condensed Republican National Convention be in Charlotte, North Carolina, while a small group of..
USATODAY.com
Trump announces more access to plasma treatment [Video]

Trump announces more access to plasma treatment

President Donald Trump says the Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency use authorization for convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19 patients.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:31Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Kenosha Reels After Police Shooting and Night of Protest

 Jacob Blake, a Black resident of Kenosha, was shot in the back, setting off condemnations from Wisconsin’s governor and Joe Biden, the Democrats’..
NYTimes.com

Resolute desk Resolute desk Desk in the White House

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ex-RNC Chair Confronts Reality Of Herman Cain’s Death [Video]

Ex-RNC Chair Confronts Reality Of Herman Cain’s Death

Michael Steele, former head of the Republican National Committee, remembered his friend Herman Cain and urged people to take the coronavirus seriously.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:21Published

Tweets about this