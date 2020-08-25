Global  
 

Hong Kong researchers report first documented coronavirus re-infection

WorldNews Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Hong Kong researchers report first documented coronavirus re-infectionHONG KONG: A Hong Kong man who recovered from Covid-19 was infected again four-and-a-half months later in the first documented instance of human re-infection, researchers at the University of Hong Kong said on Monday. The findings indicate the disease, which has killed more than 800,000 people worldwide, may continue to spread amongst the global population despite herd immunity, they said. The 33-year-old male was...
