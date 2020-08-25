Hong Kong researchers report first documented coronavirus re-infection

Hong Kong Scientists Report Genuine Case of Coronavirus Reinfection



Scientists in Hong Kong report they have found a man who was reinfected by the coronavirus. This would be the first documented case of someone being infected twice. The man in question is a 33-year-old computer technician and local resident. He caught his initial infection in late March and was soon hospitalized, says Gizmodo. Two weeks later, he was discharged, having tested negative for the virus twice.

