US First Lady Melania Trump offers sympathy on coronavirus, racial suffering in convention speech

WorldNews Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
US First Lady Melania Trump offers sympathy on coronavirus, racial suffering in convention speechFirst lady Melania Trump urged voters to re-elect her husband during a impassioned speech to the Republican National Convention on Tuesday that offered sympathy for victims of the coronavirus pandemic and a plea for racial understanding. ......
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump 'will not lose focus on you' -Melania

Trump 'will not lose focus on you' -Melania 01:34

 Speaking about her husband in her speech at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday night, first lady Melania Trump said no matter the amount of "negative or false media headlines," President Trump "will not lose focus on you."

