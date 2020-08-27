Global  
 

Madison Cawthorn 'stands' for the flag, up from his wheelchair at RNC

USATODAY.com Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
North Carolina congressional candidate Madison Cawthorn ends his Republican National Convention speech by standing up from his wheelchair.
Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: Cawthorne Stands to Salute the American Flag

Cawthorne Stands to Salute the American Flag 00:42

 North Carolina 11th district congressional candidate, Madison Cawthorne's message at night three of the RNC was to remain firm in the values that built America. In this clip, we see Cawthorne stand from his wheelchair to salute the flag.

