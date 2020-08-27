Global  
 

Who is Brad Pitt’s rumoured new love interest Nicole Poturalski?

WorldNews Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Who is Brad Pitt’s rumoured new love interest Nicole Poturalski?Here’s all we know about Brad Pitt’s rumoured new girlfriend Nicole Poturalski (Picture: Getty/Instagram) Brad Pitt appears to be off the market and now all eyes are on his rumoured love interest, Nicole Poturalski. While German model hasn’t been on the pop culture radar much before being linked to one of Hollywood most eligibale bachelors, she’s lived a jet-set life so far. She is known as Nico Mary professionally and is a successful model who’s graced quite a few magazine covers. Here’s what else we know about the new lady...
