|
Who is Brad Pitt’s rumoured new love interest Nicole Poturalski?
Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Here’s all we know about Brad Pitt’s rumoured new girlfriend Nicole Poturalski (Picture: Getty/Instagram) Brad Pitt appears to be off the market and now all eyes are on his rumoured love interest, Nicole Poturalski. While German model hasn’t been on the pop culture radar much before being linked to one of Hollywood most eligibale bachelors, she’s lived a jet-set life so far. She is known as Nico Mary professionally and is a successful model who’s graced quite a few magazine covers. Here’s what else we know about the new lady...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Brad Pitt American actor and film producer
Judge responds to Angelina Jolie's attempts to have him removed from divorce case
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:52Published
Brad Pitt jets off on vacation with German beauty
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:57Published
Brad Pitt Jets Off To South of France With Model Partner Nicole PoturalskiBrad Pitt is flying private on a trip to the south of France ... and he's got quite the new companion on what is shaping up to be a super romantic getaway. The..
TMZ.com
Instagram Online photo-sharing and social networking service
Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Welcome Baby Girl
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
New Tekashi 6ix9ine album 'Tattle Tales' to debut next week
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:41Published
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcome baby girlThe couple let UNICEF break the news on Instagram.
CBS News
Virat Kohli Announces Anushka Sharma's Pregnancy, Wishes Pour InVirat Kohli took to Instagram to announce that he and Anushka Sharma were expecting their first child in January, 2021 and were immediately flooded by..
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this