Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, faces first-degree intentional homicide, five other charges in Kenosha protest shootings
Friday, 28 August 2020 ()
Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide and five other charges for the shootings of three people in Wisconsin.
