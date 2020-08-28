Global  
 

Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, faces first-degree intentional homicide, five other charges in Kenosha protest shootings

USATODAY.com Friday, 28 August 2020 ()
Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide and five other charges for the shootings of three people in Wisconsin.
Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published
News video: West Allis man shot during Kenosha protests recovers in Milwaukee hospital

West Allis man shot during Kenosha protests recovers in Milwaukee hospital 01:45

 One of the victims of the Kenosha protest shootings is recovering in a Milwaukee hospital. Two other men were killed, while Gaige Grosskreutz from West Allis was shot in the arm. His friends say he volunteered as a medic for Black Lives Matter protests in Milwaukee this summer. Witnesses saw...

