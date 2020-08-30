Global  
 

Lebanon: Mustapha Adib front-runner for PM after Beirut blast

BBC News Sunday, 30 August 2020 ()
The government quit this month following an explosion in the capital that killed at least 200 people.
Lebanon Lebanon Country in the Middle East

Half of Lebanese at risk of failing to access basic food: UN agency

 BEIRUT, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- More than half of Lebanon's population are at risk of failing to access basic food needs by the year's end, the United Nations..
WorldNews
Beirut blast pummelled key nightlife industry [Video]

Beirut blast pummelled key nightlife industry

Beirut's blast wreaked devastation to the city's thriving nightlife, not just a lifeline to Lebanon's youth but a key pillar of the economy. Now 2,000 venues lie in tatters, and many jobs are at risk. Lucy Fielder reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:54Published
UN renews Lebanon peacekeeping mandate with minor changes [Video]

UN renews Lebanon peacekeeping mandate with minor changes

US pressure results in a reduction of troops and stronger language but likely few tangible changes on the ground.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:56Published
UN peacekeepers in Lebanon: Beirut rejects attempt to reform mission [Video]

UN peacekeepers in Lebanon: Beirut rejects attempt to reform mission

Lebanese official fears failure to renew the mandate could lead to a 'wild, wild west'.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:48Published

Beirut Beirut Capital and chief port of Lebanon

Searching for the lost dogs of the Beirut blast

 Many pets ran away after a massive explosion in Beirut, leaving Leila Molana-Allen pining for a missing puppy.
BBC News

Lebanon marks 100 years in turmoil [Video]

Lebanon marks 100 years in turmoil

The deadly Beirut port blast on August 4 this year set the tone for a subdued 100 year anniversary for the state of Lebanon. Megan Revell looks back at a century of hope and despair.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 07:24Published
Beirut's shattered glass finds new use [Video]

Beirut's shattered glass finds new use

Following the biggest blast to hit the Lebanese capital, a recycling initiative is transforming glass shattered across the city into jugs, jars and other glassware. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:12Published
Lebanon: vigil and protests mark one week since devastating Beirut blast – video report [Video]

Lebanon: vigil and protests mark one week since devastating Beirut blast – video report

A third night of clashes between demonstrators and security forces broke out near the parliament building in Beirut, in which police used teargas and protesters threw stones and fireworks, in the wake..

Credit: Guardian     Duration: 02:06Published

Lebanese activists challenge Hezbollah's grip on power after devastating Beirut blast

 Many view the Iran-backed group as complicit in the corruption that drove the country into near bankruptcy and the one responsible for the port disaster
Haaretz Also reported by •Jerusalem Post•CNA•BBC News•VOA News

Beirut blast: Painstakingly restored stained glass destroyed in seconds

 Many of Beirut's painstakingly restored stained glass windows were destroyed in moments in the massive blast.
BBC News

Same tonnage of chemicals that exploded in Beirut found in Dakar, Senegal

Same tonnage of chemicals that exploded in Beirut found in Dakar, Senegal Approximately 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, the same chemical that caused the 4 August Beirut blast, has been discovered in the port of Dakar in Senegal,...
WorldNews Also reported by •Telegraph.co.uk

