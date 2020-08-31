|
Is Ivanka Trump The New Face Of Privilege And Global Suffering, In Places Like The U.S. And India?
Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling Last month, Ivanka Trump met with a homeless Washington, D.C. woman and her mother while they were at the DC Dream Center, which aims to inspire youth and adults “to dare to dream, equipping them to reach their God-given potential.” Along with distributing food as a pitch to promote the Agriculture Department’s Farmers to Families Food Box Program, the Washington Post reported the First Daughter to President Donald Trump promised to help the woman and her mother. The help never came. Theresa Vargas and Kiesha Davis, who despite being homeless were there to pick up much-needed groceries to be delivered to people that are shut-in or disabled, are...
