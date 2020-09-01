|
Pentagon says China planning big increase in nuclear arsenal
Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — China likely plans to double its stockpile of nuclear warheads in this decade, including those designed to be carried atop ballistic missiles that can reach the United States, the Pentagon said in a report released Tuesday. Even with such increases, China’s nuclear force would be far smaller than that of the United States, which has an estimated 3,800 warheads in active status and others in reserve. Unlike the U.S., China has no nuclear air force, but the report said that gap may be filled by developing a nuclear air-launched ballistic missile. The Trump administration has been urging China to join the U.S. and Russia in negotiating a three-way deal to limit strategic...
