Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pentagon says China planning big increase in nuclear arsenal

WorldNews Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
Pentagon says China planning big increase in nuclear arsenalWASHINGTON (AP) — China likely plans to double its stockpile of nuclear warheads in this decade, including those designed to be carried atop ballistic missiles that can reach the United States, the Pentagon said in a report released Tuesday. Even with such increases, China’s nuclear force would be far smaller than that of the United States, which has an estimated 3,800 warheads in active status and others in reserve. Unlike the U.S., China has no nuclear air force, but the report said that gap may be filled by developing a nuclear air-launched ballistic missile. The Trump administration has been urging China to join the U.S. and Russia in negotiating a three-way deal to limit strategic...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Pentagon Report Reveals The Unnerving Shopping List Of The Chinese Military

Pentagon Report Reveals The Unnerving Shopping List Of The Chinese Military 00:39

 Amid increasing tensions between the US and China over a range of issues, China is trying to at least double its number of nuclear warheads in the next decade. According to a new Pentagon report released Tuesday, China's military has already equaled or surpassed the United States in a series of key...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

The Pentagon The Pentagon The United States Department of Defense's office building in Virginia

Pentagon details troop withdraw from Germany [Video]

Pentagon details troop withdraw from Germany

The U.S. military unveiled details of its plans on Wednesday to withdraw about 12,000 troops from Germany following a decision by President Donald Trump. The U.S. said it plans to keep nearly half of them in Europe to address poterntial tensions with Russia. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:31Published
Pentagon’s UFO Program to Offer ‘New Transparency’ to Public [Video]

Pentagon’s UFO Program to Offer ‘New Transparency’ to Public

The ‘New York Times’ has delved into the Pentagon’s “once-covert” UFO program and found promising information.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:20Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump and his physician deny he had "mini-strokes"

 The president tweeted that he did not visit the hospital for "mini-strokes," blaming "FAKE NEWS" for the rumor – although no news outlet reported that.
CBS News

Trump arrives in Kenosha to praise police after wave of violence, says 'We're going to get it straightened out'

 Trump praised the National Guard and local police for their handling of violent protests. "We're going to get it straightened out," he said.
USATODAY.com

Trump says jobs are "flowing back." The evidence isn't as clear

 Companies in struggling industries like tourism and entertainment continue to cut employees. "A lot of jobs are on life support," one expert says.
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Massive protest held in Dhaka against China's repression of Uighur Muslims [Video]

Massive protest held in Dhaka against China's repression of Uighur Muslims

A massive protest was held outside Dhaka Press Club on Friday to condemn the Chinese brutality and suppression against Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang Autonomous region. Bangladesh Freedom Fighters..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:43Published
U.S., China conducting multiple military exercises near Taiwan [Video]

U.S., China conducting multiple military exercises near Taiwan

TAIPEI, TAIWAN — The U.S. and China have conducted numerous exercises in the Pacific over the past few weeks, stoking fears of a looming confrontation over Taiwan. Over the last three weeks, China..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:16Published
Iran currency loses more than half of its value over four months [Video]

Iran currency loses more than half of its value over four months

The coronavirus pandemic and US sanctions are causing severe economic damage, leaving Iranians struggling to make ends meet.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:21Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump campaign adds 'unborn life' to second term priorities list

 CNA Staff, Sep 1, 2020 / 11:00 am (CNA).-   The Trump campaign has added bullet points concerning abortion and religious freedom to its list of second-term...
CNA Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Democrats accuse Donald Trump of trying to incite violence after he praises Portland attackers

 Democrats accused President Donald Trump of trying to inflame racial tensions and incite violence to benefit his campaign after he praised supporters who clashed...
Mid-Day

Donald Trump’s re-election strategy

 “No one will be safe in Biden's America.” Donald Trump painted a calamitous picture of a Democrat-led U.S. as he accepted the Republican nomination on...
CBC.ca


Tweets about this

TheSarg22

Reggie RT @Breaking911: BREAKING: Federal appeals court blocks release of President Donald Trump's tax records to Manhattan DA while appeal is hea… 20 seconds ago

CarlPar80787825

Carl Parker RT @CRRJA5: Breaking: Federal appeals court blocks release of President Donald Trump's tax records to Manhattan DA while appeal is heard… 25 seconds ago

ConServTeam

ConservativeTeam RT @joshdcaplan: AP: Federal appeals court blocks New York prosecutor from obtaining Trump’s tax returns while president’s lawyers fight su… 44 seconds ago

Da45king1

Da45king RT @NBCNews: UPDATE: US federal appeals court has temporarily blocked the Manhattan district attorney from getting access to President Trum… 2 minutes ago

iamhelipilot

Rajah 🇺🇸 RT @FOXLA: #BREAKING: A federal appeals court has blocked a New York prosecutor from obtaining President Donald Trump's tax returns. https:… 2 minutes ago

anitaBi18960750

anita Bishop RT @ABC: Federal appeals court blocks a New York prosecutor from obtaining Donald Trump’s tax returns while the president’s lawyers continu… 2 minutes ago

DarrellPMWest

Darrell " Voting For Sleepy Joe" West🌊🌊🌊 RT @StandUpAmerica: UPDATE: A federal appeals court just temporarily blocked the Manhattan DA from getting access to Trump's tax returns. h… 4 minutes ago