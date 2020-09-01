Manila not to stop projects with Chinese companies Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Reuters, MANILA The Philippines would not halt infrastructure projects involving Chinese firms blacklisted by ally the US and would make its own decisions, not those of a foreign power, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte 's spokesman said yesterday. Duterte would not follow Washington's move to sanction Chinese firms involved in building and militarizing...


