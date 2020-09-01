Global  
 

Manila not to stop projects with Chinese companies

WorldNews Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
Manila not to stop projects with Chinese companiesReuters, MANILA The Philippines would not halt infrastructure projects involving Chinese firms blacklisted by ally the US and would make its own decisions, not those of a foreign power, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesman said yesterday. Duterte would not follow Washington’s move to sanction Chinese firms involved in building and militarizing...
