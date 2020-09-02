Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Detention of CGTN anchor shows that in Xi Jinping's China, not even the propagandists are safe

WorldNews Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Detention of CGTN anchor shows that in Xi Jinping's China, not even the propagandists are safeHong Kong (CNN Business)In Cheng Lei's last WeChat post before she disappeared, the Chinese state TV host posed in a bright green dress on a Shake Shack-branded rickshaw outside the newly opened Beijing branch of the American restaurant chain. That was on August 12. Cheng, an Australian citizen, hasn't been seen since. On Monday, Canberra said that it had received a "formal notification" of her detention, two days after her last-known social media post. It is unclear what exactly prompted Cheng's detention. She was a veteran business anchor for state broadcaster CGTN, which has since scrubbed all reference of her from its website and social media. CGTN is the international arm of CCTV, one...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

China Global Television Network China Global Television Network Group of six international multi-language television channels owned and operated by China Central Television

Aussie newswoman for CCTV held in detention center

 Previous Next A Chinese-born Australian journalist for CGTN, the English-language channel of China Central Television, has been detained in the mainland,..
WorldNews

Australian TV anchor Cheng Lei detained in China

 Cheng Lei is a prominent news anchor on China's state-owned English news channel CGTN.
SBS

Xi Jinping Xi Jinping General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party and paramount leader of China

EU must correct China economic ties before it’s too late: Josep Borrell

 The European Union’s top diplomat has labelled China as a “new empire” on a par with Russia, calling on the bloc’s members to “correct” economic..
WorldNews

Xi stresses building new modern socialist Tibet

 BEIJING, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping has called for efforts to build a new modern socialist Tibet. Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party..
WorldNews

China’s Xi warns “period of turbulent change” as external risks rise

 Chinese President Xi Jinping warned that the world’s second-biggest economy is facing a period of ‘turbulent change’ and that rising external markets risk..
WorldNews
China discourages buying more than you can chew [Video]

China discourages buying more than you can chew

A nation-wide campaign against food wastage has been launched in China, after President Xi Jinping denounced the behavior as "shameful" while the country battles a pandemic.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:06Published

Canberra Canberra Capital of Australia

Australia in recession for 1st time in nearly 30 years

 Canberra, Sep 2 : Australia has officially entered its first recession after nearly 30 years, with the June quarter GDP numbers showing the economy went..
WorldNews
Facebook's ultimatum will block Australians' news [Video]

Facebook's ultimatum will block Australians' news

[NFA] Facebook Inc on Tuesday said it would stop Australians from sharing news content on its platforms if a proposal to make it pay local media outlets for their content becomes law, a sharp ultimatum thrown toward the Australian government. Olivia Chan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:41Published

Chinese newspaper claims Australia becoming 'poor white trash of Asia'

 A mouthpiece for Beijing has taken a jab at Canberra calling Australians "poor white trash" and darkly warning there will be "consequences" if we don't play nice..
New Zealand Herald
Australia has 'no intention' to hurt China ties [Video]

Australia has 'no intention' to hurt China ties

The United States and close ally Australia held high-level talks on China and agreed on the need to uphold a rules-based global order, but the Australian foreign minister stressed Canberra's relationship with Beijing was important and it had no intention of hurting it. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:14Published

CNN Business US financial information website

Republicans are flooding the internet with deceptive videos and Big Tech isn't keeping up

 (CNN Business)A series of deceptively edited and misleading videos shared by prominent Republicans have run up millions of views across Facebook and Twitter in..
WorldNews

Elon Musk shows off a working brain implant — in pigs

 (CNN Business)Elon Musk promised that he'd show a working demo of his latest technology moonshot, a new kind of implantable chip for the brain, on Friday. And he..
WorldNews

The US and China say they're making progress on trade, even as other tensions worsen

 Beijing/Hong Kong (CNN Business)The United States and China say they're optimistic about the state of their trade agreement — even as the two superpowers fight..
WorldNews
Twitter Bans David Duke [Video]

Twitter Bans David Duke

CNN Business reports that Twitter permanently banned David Duke's account on Thursday night. The former Ku Klux Klan leader's ban comes after multiple violations of the company's hateful conduct policy. Twitter forbids accounts that "promote violence against or directly attack or threaten other people" on the basis of personal characteristics. Earlier this week, Twitter said it would block and or suspend accounts and links sharing blocked or hateful content.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:31Published

Shake Shack Fast casual burger restaurant

After two years, Shake Shack brings back spicy chicken sandwich with new heat level and accompanying items

 This is the Hot Chick'n's third return, and it's coming with new menu items, including Hot Chick'n Bites, Hot Spicy Fries and Hot Spicy Cheese Fries.
USATODAY.com

Beijing Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China

Naravane and Shringla put off Myanmar trip amid LAC crisis

 India said on Tuesday that it has taken up the recent provocative and aggressive actions by Chinese soldiers and urged Beijing to “discipline and control”..
IndiaTimes

Naravane & Shringla put off Myanmar trip amid LAC crisis

 India said on Tuesday that it has taken up the recent provocative and aggressive actions by Chinese soldiers and urged Beijing to “discipline and control”..
IndiaTimes
Pentagon Report Reveals The Unnerving Shopping List Of The Chinese Military [Video]

Pentagon Report Reveals The Unnerving Shopping List Of The Chinese Military

Amid increasing tensions between the US and China over a range of issues, China is trying to at least double its number of nuclear warheads in the next decade. According to a new Pentagon report released Tuesday, China's military has already equaled or surpassed the United States in a series of key areas. Beijing has made major strides in areas such as shipbuilding, the development of ballistic and cruise missiles, and integrated air defense systems.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published

Atmospheric warming alleviates adverse effects from ozone on trees: study

 BEIJING, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese researchers have revealed that increased air temperatures can alleviate the adverse effects caused by ozone pollution on..
WorldNews

Hong Kong Hong Kong Special administrative region of China

HK launches COVID-19 testing campaign despite boycott calls [Video]

HK launches COVID-19 testing campaign despite boycott calls

A mass coronavirus testing campaign has begun in Hong Kong - despite activists and some health workers urging a boycott as many are sceptical because of the involvement of mainland China's testing companies.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:53Published

Border issues continue to plague Macao gaming revenue in August

 Macao’s gross gaming revenue continued to languish in August as the Asian casino region prepared to see more tourists in future months with the lifting of..
WorldNews

Dollar slide makes gold shine

 Fast-rising yuan targeting 6.0 vs falling US dollar Hong Kong: Risk assets are getting a lift from China’s strong manufacturing data after downbeat Japanese..
WorldNews

Jackie Chan’s Beijing Luxury Homes Seized and Put Up for Auction, Reports Say

 Two luxury Beijing flats belonging to movie star Jackie Chan have been seized by authorities and are now being put up for sale, according to reports. A news..
WorldNews

China Central Television China Central Television Chinese state television broadcaster

China silent on arrest of Australian journalist [Video]

China silent on arrest of Australian journalist

Australia does not know why Chinese authorities have detained Australian citizen and television anchor Cheng Lei, Trade Minister Simon Birmingham said on Tuesday, adding to the mystery of why the journalist has been taken into custody. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:18Published

Tweets about this

USATODAYmoney

USA TODAY Money This is the Hot Chick'n's third return, and it's coming with new menu items, including Hot Chick'n Bites, Hot Spicy… https://t.co/u2BzL9rMz1 51 minutes ago

penerinsmith

erin smith After two years, Shake Shack brings back spicy chicken sandwich with new heat level and accompanying items https://t.co/uOCcjxKCzg 3 hours ago

TomVierhile

Tom Vierhile After two years, Shake Shack brings back spicy chicken sandwich (Hot Chick'n) with new heat level and accompanying… https://t.co/O11L9RwdSd 12 hours ago

AmericaGR82

AmericaGR8 RT @AmericaGR82: After two years, Shake Shack brings back spicy chicken sandwich with new heat level and accompanying items https://t.co/1j… 15 hours ago

AmericaGR82

AmericaGR8 After two years, Shake Shack brings back spicy chicken sandwich with new heat level and accompanying items… https://t.co/WYaU4w1gyG 15 hours ago

DanielleeeRanae

Danielle ⚡️ after 5 years of living in Sac, last night was the first time I had shake shack and let me tell you 😋🔥🔥🔥 3 days ago