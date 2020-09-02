|
Detention of CGTN anchor shows that in Xi Jinping's China, not even the propagandists are safe
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Hong Kong (CNN Business)In Cheng Lei's last WeChat post before she disappeared, the Chinese state TV host posed in a bright green dress on a Shake Shack-branded rickshaw outside the newly opened Beijing branch of the American restaurant chain. That was on August 12. Cheng, an Australian citizen, hasn't been seen since. On Monday, Canberra said that it had received a "formal notification" of her detention, two days after her last-known social media post. It is unclear what exactly prompted Cheng's detention. She was a veteran business anchor for state broadcaster CGTN, which has since scrubbed all reference of her from its website and social media. CGTN is the international arm of CCTV, one...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
China Global Television Network Group of six international multi-language television channels owned and operated by China Central Television
Aussie newswoman for CCTV held in detention centerPrevious Next A Chinese-born Australian journalist for CGTN, the English-language channel of China Central Television, has been detained in the mainland,..
WorldNews
Australian TV anchor Cheng Lei detained in ChinaCheng Lei is a prominent news anchor on China's state-owned English news channel CGTN.
SBS
Xi Jinping General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party and paramount leader of China
EU must correct China economic ties before it’s too late: Josep BorrellThe European Union’s top diplomat has labelled China as a “new empire” on a par with Russia, calling on the bloc’s members to “correct” economic..
WorldNews
Xi stresses building new modern socialist TibetBEIJING, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping has called for efforts to build a new modern socialist Tibet. Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party..
WorldNews
China’s Xi warns “period of turbulent change” as external risks riseChinese President Xi Jinping warned that the world’s second-biggest economy is facing a period of ‘turbulent change’ and that rising external markets risk..
WorldNews
China discourages buying more than you can chew
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:06Published
Canberra Capital of Australia
Australia in recession for 1st time in nearly 30 yearsCanberra, Sep 2 : Australia has officially entered its first recession after nearly 30 years, with the June quarter GDP numbers showing the economy went..
WorldNews
Facebook's ultimatum will block Australians' news
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:41Published
Chinese newspaper claims Australia becoming 'poor white trash of Asia'A mouthpiece for Beijing has taken a jab at Canberra calling Australians "poor white trash" and darkly warning there will be "consequences" if we don't play nice..
New Zealand Herald
Australia has 'no intention' to hurt China ties
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:14Published
CNN Business US financial information website
Republicans are flooding the internet with deceptive videos and Big Tech isn't keeping up(CNN Business)A series of deceptively edited and misleading videos shared by prominent Republicans have run up millions of views across Facebook and Twitter in..
WorldNews
Elon Musk shows off a working brain implant — in pigs(CNN Business)Elon Musk promised that he'd show a working demo of his latest technology moonshot, a new kind of implantable chip for the brain, on Friday. And he..
WorldNews
The US and China say they're making progress on trade, even as other tensions worsenBeijing/Hong Kong (CNN Business)The United States and China say they're optimistic about the state of their trade agreement — even as the two superpowers fight..
WorldNews
Twitter Bans David Duke
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:31Published
Shake Shack Fast casual burger restaurant
After two years, Shake Shack brings back spicy chicken sandwich with new heat level and accompanying itemsThis is the Hot Chick'n's third return, and it's coming with new menu items, including Hot Chick'n Bites, Hot Spicy Fries and Hot Spicy Cheese Fries.
USATODAY.com
Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China
Naravane and Shringla put off Myanmar trip amid LAC crisisIndia said on Tuesday that it has taken up the recent provocative and aggressive actions by Chinese soldiers and urged Beijing to “discipline and control”..
IndiaTimes
Naravane & Shringla put off Myanmar trip amid LAC crisisIndia said on Tuesday that it has taken up the recent provocative and aggressive actions by Chinese soldiers and urged Beijing to “discipline and control”..
IndiaTimes
Pentagon Report Reveals The Unnerving Shopping List Of The Chinese Military
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39Published
Atmospheric warming alleviates adverse effects from ozone on trees: studyBEIJING, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese researchers have revealed that increased air temperatures can alleviate the adverse effects caused by ozone pollution on..
WorldNews
Hong Kong Special administrative region of China
HK launches COVID-19 testing campaign despite boycott calls
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:53Published
Border issues continue to plague Macao gaming revenue in AugustMacao’s gross gaming revenue continued to languish in August as the Asian casino region prepared to see more tourists in future months with the lifting of..
WorldNews
Dollar slide makes gold shineFast-rising yuan targeting 6.0 vs falling US dollar Hong Kong: Risk assets are getting a lift from China’s strong manufacturing data after downbeat Japanese..
WorldNews
Jackie Chan’s Beijing Luxury Homes Seized and Put Up for Auction, Reports SayTwo luxury Beijing flats belonging to movie star Jackie Chan have been seized by authorities and are now being put up for sale, according to reports. A news..
WorldNews
China Central Television Chinese state television broadcaster
China silent on arrest of Australian journalist
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:18Published
Tweets about this