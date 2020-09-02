Detention of CGTN anchor shows that in Xi Jinping's China, not even the propagandists are safe Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Hong Kong ( CNN Business )In Cheng Lei's last WeChat post before she disappeared, the Chinese state TV host posed in a bright green dress on a Shake Shack -branded rickshaw outside the newly opened Beijing branch of the American restaurant chain. That was on August 12. Cheng, an Australian citizen, hasn't been seen since. On Monday, Canberra said that it had received a "formal notification" of her detention, two days after her last-known social media post. It is unclear what exactly prompted Cheng's detention. She was a veteran business anchor for state broadcaster CGTN , which has since scrubbed all reference of her from its website and social media. CGTN is the international arm of CCTV , one... 👓 View full article

