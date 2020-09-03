|
Novak Djokovic recovers from early scare to see off Kyle Edmund
Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Kyle Edmund bowed out of the US Open despite giving Novak Djokovic an early scare but Cam Norrie booked his place in the third round of a grand slam for the first time. Edmund took the first set against three-time champion Djokovic, who is unbeaten in 2020, but the Serbian rallied to come through 6-7 (5) 6-3 6-4 6-2. Meanwhile Norrie continued his superb run at Flushing Meadows as he withstood a minor third set revival from opponent Federico Coria to fashion a 6-3 6-4 6-4 win. Djokovic remains unbeaten this year (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) World number 44 Edmund came into his match with a win over Djokovic under his belt on clay in Madrid in 2018....
