Novak Djokovic recovers from early scare to see off Kyle Edmund

WorldNews Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Novak Djokovic recovers from early scare to see off Kyle EdmundKyle Edmund bowed out of the US Open despite giving Novak Djokovic an early scare but Cam Norrie booked his place in the third round of a grand slam for the first time. Edmund took the first set against three-time champion Djokovic, who is unbeaten in 2020, but the Serbian rallied to come through 6-7 (5) 6-3 6-4 6-2. Meanwhile Norrie continued his superb run at Flushing Meadows as he withstood a minor third set revival from opponent Federico Coria to fashion a 6-3 6-4 6-4 win. Djokovic remains unbeaten this year (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) World number 44 Edmund came into his match with a win over Djokovic under his belt on clay in Madrid in 2018....
