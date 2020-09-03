Global  
 

Chris Paul on Scott Foster's delay of game call: 'That (expletive) don't make no sense'

USATODAY.com Thursday, 3 September 2020
After the Houston Rockets defeated the OKC Thunder in Game 7, Chris Paul took issue with referee Scott Foster's delay of game call on him.
Barack Obama advised LeBron James, Chris Paul, other players to finish NBA postseason

 LeBron James, Chris Paul and others were uncertain about whether to continue the NBA playoffs and received advice from former President Barack Obama.
USATODAY.com
How James Harden sealed Houston Rockets' Game 7 victory vs. Oklahoma City Thunder despite poor shooting

 James Harden might have struggled shooting the ball, but he came through with the biggest play in the Rockets' Game 7 win over the Thunder.
USATODAY.com

Houston Rockets falter in final moments as Oklahoma City Thunder force Game 7

 With Game 6 on the line - and the chance to wrap the series available to them - the Rockets couldn't close and now head to Game 7 vs. the Thunder.
USATODAY.com

Rockets beat Thunder to set up play-off series against Lakers

 A late defensive play from James Harden helps the Houston Rockets set up a Western Conference semi-final against the Los Angeles Lakers.
BBC News
