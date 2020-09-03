|
Chris Paul on Scott Foster's delay of game call: 'That (expletive) don't make no sense'
Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
After the Houston Rockets defeated the OKC Thunder in Game 7, Chris Paul took issue with referee Scott Foster's delay of game call on him.
