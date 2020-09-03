Chris Paul on Scott Foster's delay of game call: 'That (expletive) don't make no sense'

LeBron James, Chris Paul and others were uncertain about whether to continue the NBA playoffs and received advice from former President Barack Obama.

Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade launch fund to empower black lives They have now started the Social Change Fund to address issues affecting the Black community.

James Harden might have struggled shooting the ball, but he came through with the biggest play in the Rockets' Game 7 win over the Thunder.

With Game 6 on the line - and the chance to wrap the series available to them - the Rockets couldn't close and now head to Game 7 vs. the Thunder.

NBA Superstar Russell Westbrook Reveals He Has COVID-19 The Houston Rockets point guard says he tested positive before his team left for Orlando

Shannon Sharpe on who he's rooting for in Game 7, Russell Westbrook & James Harden or Chris Paul



Ahead of Game 7, do Rockets regret trading Chris Paul for Russell Westbrook?



