Rochester mayor suspends 7 police officers with pay in death of Daniel Prude

USATODAY.com Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren rebuked Chief La'Ron Singletary for his handling of the case, including a failure to inform her of the full details.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Protests erupt over Daniel Prude's death

Protests erupt over Daniel Prude's death 01:43

 [NFA] A large crowd of demonstrators flooded the streets Friday in Rochester, New York to protest the March death of a Black man Daniel Prude in police custody. This report produced by Jonah Green.

Rochester PD officials resign after Prude death [Video]

Rochester PD officials resign after Prude death

[NFA] Rochester, New York's police chief abruptly resigned on Tuesday along with his command staff, saying there had been a "mischaracterization and politicization" of his actions following the death of Daniel Prude in police custody. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:12Published

Rochester Police Command Staff Retiring Amid Daniel Prude Deadly Arrest

 Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren just shockingly announced the city's entire police department's command staff -- including the Chief -- are retiring on the heels..
TMZ.com
Sunday protests remain mostly calm after nightfall [Video]

Sunday protests remain mostly calm after nightfall

Protests continued Sunday night across the United States but the flare-ups in violence and police clashes were largely absent, though 15 protesters were arrested in Portland. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:28Published
Rochester will use elders to stop unrest: Mayor [Video]

Rochester will use elders to stop unrest: Mayor

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren announced on Sunday that the city will use church elders who will serve as a buffer between protestors outraged over Daniel Prude's death and the police.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:23Published

Rochester mayor: 'Daniel Prude was failed by our police … our society, and by me'

 An angry and apologetic Mayor Lovely Warren blamed chronic systemic inequities for the actions that led to Daniel Prude's death by Rochester police.
USATODAY.com

Rochester police chief steps down following Daniel Prude's death

 The chief of police in Rochester, New York, and several of his top officers have suddenly stepped down following the death of Daniel Prude earlier this year...
CBS News

Rochester police leader retires after Prude's death

 The top police leader in Rochester, New York, announced his retirement Tuesday amid nightly protests over the city's handling of the suffocation death of Daniel..
USATODAY.com

Rochester Police Chief, Command Staff To Retire [Video]

Rochester Police Chief, Command Staff To Retire

The announcement came in the wake of the death of Daniel Prude, a Chicago man, in Rochester police custody.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:51Published
Rochester Police Leaders Retire Over Handling Of Daniel Prude's Death [Video]

Rochester Police Leaders Retire Over Handling Of Daniel Prude's Death

The mayor of Rochester says the city's police chief along with other senior commanders are retiring after criticism over the handling of Daniel Prude's death.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:31Published
Daniel Prude death: Brother addresses crowd at Rochester protest [Video]

Daniel Prude death: Brother addresses crowd at Rochester protest

Joe Prude, brother of Daniel Prude, a black man who died after being physically restrained by police officers in Rochester, New York, addressed a crowd on Friday (September 4) that had gathered in his..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:43Published

Rochester, N.Y., Police Officers Involved In Daniel Prude's Death Are Suspended

 The seven officers involved in Daniel Prude's death have been suspended a day after Prude's family released the video of his March encounter with Rochester,...
NPR

Rochester Police Use Tear Gas To Disperse Protesters Against Death Of Daniel Prude

 On Friday night, Rochester police used tear gas to disperse a demonstration over the death of Daniel Prude and police tactics used before he died.
CBS 2

Rochester police chief, deputy retiring after Daniel Prude death

 Rochester, N.Y., Police Chief La'Ron Singletary announced his retirement from the force Tuesday amid criticism from city leaders of his handling of the...
FOXNews.com


