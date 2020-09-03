|
Rochester mayor suspends 7 police officers with pay in death of Daniel Prude
Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren rebuked Chief La'Ron Singletary for his handling of the case, including a failure to inform her of the full details.
Lovely Warren American politician
