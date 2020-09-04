Global  
 

Washington Football Team releases Adrian Peterson after two seasons with team

USATODAY.com Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
The Washington Football Team released Adrian Peterson on Friday, according to an NFL official with direct knowledge of the move.
 The NFL has taken over the independent investigation into workplace conduct within the Washington Football Team, owner Dan Snyder confirmed Monday. Katie Johnston reports.

ESPN report details more on Washington NFL team's toxic culture with interviews from four former female staffers

 The women, who spoke with Jeremy Schapp of "Outside The Lines," say they were harassed and subjected to misogynistic and sexist behavior.
Washington NFL Team Made Secret Video of Nude Cheerleaders, Report Claims

 Washington NFL team staffers secretly produced and distributed a video of the team's cheerleaders in compromising positions, including clips with their bare..
Washington Football Team compiled lewd video outtakes of cheerleaders, per report

 More than two dozen women say they experienced sexual harassment while working for Washington's NFL team, they told The Washington Post.
EA Sports Pulls Washington Redskins References [Video]

EA Sports Pulls Washington Redskins References

The NFL team's name and logo has been removed from 'Madden NFL 21'.

NFL's Aldrick Rosas Pleads Not Guilty To Hit-And-Run & Reckless Driving Charges

 Ex-New York Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas is fighting back in his hit-and-run case ... pleading NOT GUILTY to all charges, TMZ Sports has learned. The 25-year-old..
Lovie Smith's Son Mikal Arrested, Accused of Pimping in Arizona

 Mikal Smith -- son of ex-NFL head coach Lovie Smith -- was arrested in Arizona this week after officials say he's been pimping, TMZ Sports has learned. The..
Chicago teens team up with NFL player to turn neighborhood liquor store into a fresh food market

 In the "CBS This Morning" series A More Perfect Union, Adriana Diaz reports on a group of Chicago teenagers who turned frustration and anger into action. They..
