Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Putin-Lukashenko tango is likely to keep on going

WorldNews Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
The Putin-Lukashenko tango is likely to keep on goingBy Dmitry Oreshkin Russian President Vladimir Putin’s public statements about the mass protests in Belarus have been at once forceful and ambiguous. For example, he says that a “law enforcement reserve” force has been prepared for potential engagement in Belarus. However, that could mean personnel ranging from traffic police and the units who break up demonstrations to the Russian Federal Security Service, the main successor to the Soviet-era KGB, and heavily armed military units like the Russian National Guard. What circumstances would prompt Russia to intervene? Putin says the “reserve” would “not be used until the situation starts getting out of control.” However, who decides that? If it...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Vladimir Putin Vladimir Putin President of Russia from 2000 to 2008 and again since 2012

Putin apology to Serbia over Russian spokeswoman Zakharova

 Serbia's president was furious over a Facebook post that likened him to Sharon Stone in Basic Instinct.
BBC News

How Russia's election meddling could backfire on Putin

 (CNN)Fresh allegations of Russian meddling in the upcoming US Presidential election shine a harsh spotlight on the dangerous deadlock between the nuclear-tipped..
WorldNews

Conflicting reports on Putin critic's recovery after poisoning

 Article says opposition leader Alexei Navalny talking again after Novichok poisoning, which Pompeo says there's a "substantial chance" top Russian officials..
CBS News

Russia vows to help Syria "break through" crippling U.S. sanctions

 Vladimir Putin has vowed once again to come to the rescue of his ally, Syrian President Bashar Assad.
CBS News

Russia's most prominent opposition figure is doing better after suspected Novichok attack

 Alexei Navalny, a high-profile critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been awakened from a medically induced coma after he was apparently poisoned with..
CBS News

Dmitry Oreshkin Dmitry Oreshkin


Belarus Belarus Country in Eastern Europe

'It feels more fun this year' - resurgent Azarenka faces Osaka in US Open final

 Unseeded Belarusian Victoria Azarenka and Japanese fourth seed Naomi Osaka are both aiming for a third Grand Slam when they meet in Saturday's US Open final
BBC News
Lukashenko's 'unpredictability' a problem for Moscow as Belarus strongman looks east [Video]

Lukashenko's 'unpredictability' a problem for Moscow as Belarus strongman looks east

"Even cornered, Lukashenko does not look very much like a puppet, he is too unpredictable. This is a big difficulty for Moscow," says Andrei Kolesnikov of the Moscow Carnegie Center.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:24Published
Belarus: Unfinished Revolution [Video]

Belarus: Unfinished Revolution

Ordinary people doing extraordinary things. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 15:00Published

Soviet Union Soviet Union Communist state in Europe and Asia that lasted from 1922 to 1991

How Russian nerve agent Novichok can be detected after poisoning

 On September 2, German Chancellor Angela Merkel revealed that Alexei Navalny, a Russian opposition politician and former journalist, had been poisoned with..
WorldNews

This ship-to-ship battle looks amazing in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s multiplayer trailer

 I still don’t know what I think about Ronald Reagan sending players to do war crimes, but I’m certainly on board with the epic shipboarding combat I just saw..
The Verge

U.N. calls for investigation into apparent poisoning of Putin critic Alexei Navalny

 The United Nations is demanding a full investigation into the apparent poisoning of Alexei Nalvany, a prominent critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin...
CBS News

Putin critic is out of coma after suspected poisoning

 German chemical weapons experts say tests show the 44-year-old was poisoned with a Soviet-era nerve agent.
CBS News

Trump's response to Covid-19 is worse than giving up

 (CNN)More than 185,000 people have already died from the coronavirus in the US. If you've checked the Johns Hopkins Covid-19 dashboard as frequently as I have..
WorldNews

Federal Security Service Federal Security Service Principal security agency of Russia


KGB KGB Main security agency for the Soviet Union


Related videos from verified sources

Putin critic Navalny under guard after likely poisoning [Video]

Putin critic Navalny under guard after likely poisoning

Germany said on Monday it had placed Alexei Navalny under guard in hospital after determining that the long-time critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin had most likely been poisoned while..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:04Published

Tweets about this