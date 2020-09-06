Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

After Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves with ankle injury, Bucks hold off Heat to avoid sweep

USATODAY.com Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
Khris Middleton and the Bucks pulled out a gutsy overtime win after Giannis Antetokounmpo left early in the second quarter with an ankle injury.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Shannon Sharpe discusses Giannis' last second foul on Butler to give Heat a 2-0 lead over Bucks | UNDISPUTED

Shannon Sharpe discusses Giannis' last second foul on Butler to give Heat a 2-0 lead over Bucks | UNDISPUTED 01:57

 The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat came down to the very end last night in Game 2. The Bucks tied it with 4 seconds left, thanks to Khris Middleton being fouled on a 3-point attempt by Goran Dragic that the Heat couldn’t challenge after using it earlier in the game. Jimmy Butler on the other end...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Giannis Antetokounmpo Giannis Antetokounmpo Greek basketball player

NBA play-offs: Giannis Antetokounmpo limps out of Milwaukee Bucks' overtime win over Miami Heat

 Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo limps out of his side's overtime win against Miami Heat on Sunday.
BBC News

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves Game 4 vs. Heat after reinjuring ankle

 Giannis Antetokounmpo was ruled out of the rest of Game 4 vs. Miami after the Milwaukee star landed awkwardly on his right foot in the second quarter.
USATODAY.com

Heat put league-best Bucks in 0-2 hole as Jimmy Butler hits free throws with no time remaining

 Jimmy Butler was fouled by Bucks' DPOY Giannis Antetokounmpo as time expired and hit both free throws to give the Heat the Game 2 win and a 2-0 lead.
USATODAY.com

Milwaukee Bucks Milwaukee Bucks American professional basketball team

Heat shock top-seeded Bucks once again in Game 3 to take commanding 3-0 series lead

 The Heat are on the verge of an historic upset after outscoring the Bucks 40-13 in a huge fourth quarter to take Game 3.
USATODAY.com
'Life is not about ratings,' Bucks player says to Trump [Video]

'Life is not about ratings,' Bucks player says to Trump

Members of the Milwaukee Bucks responded to President Trump's criticism of the league and their social justice campaign on Tuesday.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:28Published

Heat Heat Energy transfer, other than by thermodynamic work or by transfer of matter

Jimmy Butler scores playoff career-high 40 points as Heat lights up Bucks in Game 1

 For the second consecutive series, the Bucks dropped Game 1. But the stakes are higher now. Miami is better than Orlando, the Bucks' first-round foe.
USATODAY.com

Khris Middleton Khris Middleton American basketball player

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Todd Fuhrman likes Miami Heat to keep Giannis & Bucks in a 0-3 hole | FOX BET LIVE [Video]

Todd Fuhrman likes Miami Heat to keep Giannis & Bucks in a 0-3 hole | FOX BET LIVE

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are favored to bounce back against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat, but Todd Fuhrman isn't so sure the Bucks can 'handle the Heat'. Hear him explain to..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:40Published
Tristan Thompson: Giannis' playoff woes prove LeBron should be MVP | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF [Video]

Tristan Thompson: Giannis' playoff woes prove LeBron should be MVP | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks have fallen 0-2 in the NBA Bubble against the Miami Heat, and the star players' poor performance have some questioning if we were too hasty handing Giannis..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:45Published
Chris Broussard: Giannis lacks a 'signature shot' to make him an effective closer for Bucks [Video]

Chris Broussard: Giannis lacks a 'signature shot' to make him an effective closer for Bucks

Chris Broussard joins Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho to discuss if the Milwaukee Bucks should be concerned that Giannis Antetokounmpo is not franchise 'closer.' Hear why Broussard believes that..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:01Published

Related news from verified sources

2020 NBA Playoffs: Bucks vs. Heat odds, picks, Game 4 predictions from model on 60-33 roll

 SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Bucks vs. Heat game 10,000 times.
CBS Sports

Bucks feel Heat as Antetokounmpo leaves Game 4 with ankle injury

 Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks was ruled out of Sunday's Game 4 of his team's Eastern Conference semifinal series against the...
CBC.ca

Heat fall in OT in Game 4, can't finish off sweep of Bucks

Heat fall in OT in Game 4, can't finish off sweep of Bucks Khris Middleton scored 21 of his 36 points in the third quarter, then made a huge 3-pointer with 6.3 seconds left in OT and the Bucks topped the Heat 118-115.
FOX Sports


Tweets about this