After Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves with ankle injury, Bucks hold off Heat to avoid sweep
Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
Khris Middleton and the Bucks pulled out a gutsy overtime win after Giannis Antetokounmpo left early in the second quarter with an ankle injury.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Greek basketball player
NBA play-offs: Giannis Antetokounmpo limps out of Milwaukee Bucks' overtime win over Miami HeatMilwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo limps out of his side's overtime win against Miami Heat on Sunday.
BBC News
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves Game 4 vs. Heat after reinjuring ankleGiannis Antetokounmpo was ruled out of the rest of Game 4 vs. Miami after the Milwaukee star landed awkwardly on his right foot in the second quarter.
USATODAY.com
Heat put league-best Bucks in 0-2 hole as Jimmy Butler hits free throws with no time remainingJimmy Butler was fouled by Bucks' DPOY Giannis Antetokounmpo as time expired and hit both free throws to give the Heat the Game 2 win and a 2-0 lead.
USATODAY.com
Milwaukee Bucks American professional basketball team
Heat shock top-seeded Bucks once again in Game 3 to take commanding 3-0 series leadThe Heat are on the verge of an historic upset after outscoring the Bucks 40-13 in a huge fourth quarter to take Game 3.
USATODAY.com
'Life is not about ratings,' Bucks player says to Trump
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:28Published
Heat Energy transfer, other than by thermodynamic work or by transfer of matter
Jimmy Butler scores playoff career-high 40 points as Heat lights up Bucks in Game 1For the second consecutive series, the Bucks dropped Game 1. But the stakes are higher now. Miami is better than Orlando, the Bucks' first-round foe.
USATODAY.com
Khris Middleton American basketball player
