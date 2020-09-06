After Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves with ankle injury, Bucks hold off Heat to avoid sweep

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published 3 days ago Shannon Sharpe discusses Giannis' last second foul on Butler to give Heat a 2-0 lead over Bucks | UNDISPUTED 01:57 The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat came down to the very end last night in Game 2. The Bucks tied it with 4 seconds left, thanks to Khris Middleton being fouled on a 3-point attempt by Goran Dragic that the Heat couldn’t challenge after using it earlier in the game. Jimmy Butler on the other end...