Donald Trump boat parade draws hundreds in Pennsylvania: 'We are the majority and we're going to make some noise'
Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
The Erie rally had a better ending than a similar event on Saturday in Texas, where five boats sank at a parade in support of Trump's reelection bid.
Erie, Pennsylvania City in Pennsylvania, United States
