Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Donald Trump boat parade draws hundreds in Pennsylvania: 'We are the majority and we're going to make some noise'

USATODAY.com Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
The Erie rally had a better ending than a similar event on Saturday in Texas, where five boats sank at a parade in support of Trump's reelection bid.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Boats Sink In Texas During Parade For President Trump, Hundreds Participate In Similar Parade In New Jersey

Boats Sink In Texas During Parade For President Trump, Hundreds Participate In Similar Parade In New Jersey 00:38

 In Texas, several boats sank while taking part in a parade in support of President Trump. Meanwhile ,boaters took to the waters off the Jersey Shore on Saturday for a similar parade supporting law enforcement and veterans.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump denies reports that he called war dead "losers" and "suckers"

 President Trump is denying claims that he called fallen U.S. servicemen "suckers" and "losers" for dying in World War I. The story first broke in The Atlantic..
CBS News

More Than Ever, Trump Casts Himself as the Defender of White America

 Presenting himself as a warrior against identity politics, the president has increasingly made appeals to the grievances of white supporters a centerpiece of his..
NYTimes.com

Democrats reach deal with White House to avoid government shutdown

 The Trump administration and Democratic leaders have informally agreed to a continuing resolution to avoid a potential government shutdown. But they're still at..
CBS News

Texas Texas State in the southern United States

Extracting confessions from a serial killer

 Texas Ranger James Holland tells "60 Minutes" how he got serial killer Samuel Little to confess to his crimes
CBS News

Serial killer Samuel Little confesses to murdering 93 people

 Texas Ranger James Holland tells 60 Minutes how he got serial killer Samuel Little to confess to his crimes. Sharyn Alfonsi reports.
CBS News

Boats sink during Trump parade in Texas

 Several boats sank on Saturday during a parade in support of President Trump on Lake Travis in Texas. Nobody was seriously hurt. CBSN's Lana Zak reports.
CBS News

Pennsylvania Pennsylvania State in the northeastern United States

Donald Trump’s Campaign of Fear Resonates—But Not Necessarily With the Voters Who Will Decide the Election

 When Donald Trump described Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden as a “puppet” of “the cop-hating extremists” and claimed that “the rioters are..
WorldNews

Democrats take lead in absentee ballot requests in key battleground states

 Election data in states including Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida show Democrats are doing more to take advantage of mail-in options.
CBS News

Trump vehemently upset over Atlantic article that suggests he disrespected troops, John McCain

 President Trump returned from his Pennsylvania trip to the news of an article in The Atlantic, which suggests that he called fallen soldiers and late Senator..
CBS News

Erie, Pennsylvania Erie, Pennsylvania City in Pennsylvania, United States


Related videos from verified sources

Several Boats Sink During Trump Parade On Texas Lake [Video]

Several Boats Sink During Trump Parade On Texas Lake

Multiple boats sank at a Texas lake Saturday during a parade for the re-election of President Donald Trump, authorities say.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:31Published
Protesters Try To Drown Out President Donald Trump's RNC Speech, Yell At Sen. Rand Paul Outside White House [Video]

Protesters Try To Drown Out President Donald Trump's RNC Speech, Yell At Sen. Rand Paul Outside White House

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered around the White House for a "noise demonstration and dance party" in an attempt to drown out President Donald Trump's speech accepting the Republican presidential..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:32Published
Trump Supporters Join Boat Parade At Horsetooth Reservoir Thursday [Video]

Trump Supporters Join Boat Parade At Horsetooth Reservoir Thursday

Supporters of Pres. Donald Trump joined a boat parade at Horsetooth Reservoir in Fort Collins Thursday afternoon. Copter4 was overhead and captured images of boats with American flags and Trump 2020..

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:18Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump Disputes Media Allegations He Disparaged US War Dead

Trump Disputes Media Allegations He Disparaged US War Dead By Ken Bredemeier U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday assailed U.S. news media accounts that in 2018 he belittled American World War I casualties while...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •Newsmax

Trump Denies Insulting Troops As Poll Shows Military Vote Up For Grabs

 Watch VideoPresident Trump casts himself as the ultimate friend of the troops, going so far as to say that he's done more for America's military than...
Newsy Also reported by •NewsmaxDeutsche Welle

Trump's "secret weapon" revealed: Fourteenth Amendment allows the President to strip Electoral College votes from states supporting censorship against voters; enables mass arrests of mayors, governors and judges who support BLM

 (Natural News) The results of the 2020 election are already locked in: Trump wins, and he goes on to dismantle the corrupt, criminal Democrat party that tried...
NaturalNews.com


Tweets about this