Birmingham stabbings: Man arrested over city attacks

BBC News Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
A 27-year-old man is held on suspicion of murder at an address in the city in the early hours.
Birmingham Birmingham Major city in the English Midlands

Murder arrest after string of knife attacks in Birmingham [Video]

Murder arrest after string of knife attacks in Birmingham

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and seven counts ofattempted murder following a string of knife attacks in Birmingham. WestMidlands Police said the suspect remains in custody after he was arrested ataround 4am on Monday at an address in Selly Oak.

Birmingham stabbings: 'Strong response' to manhunt CCTV

 Detectives say the release of CCTV images of a suspect has generated "several new lines of inquiry".
BBC News

CCTV issued in hunt for Birmingham attack suspect

 The spate of stabbings in the city centre sparked a massive police manhunt for the suspect.
BBC News

Birmingham stabbings: Man arrested [Video]

Birmingham stabbings: Man arrested

Police have arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of murder and attempted murder over a series of stabbings in Birmingham.

LONGER VERSION: Emergency services arrive at scene of Birmingham stabbings [Video]

LONGER VERSION: Emergency services arrive at scene of Birmingham stabbings

A knifeman who killed one man and wounded seven other people in a two-hour stabbing rampage across Birmingham city centre is being hunted by police. This clip shows the aftermath of one of the..

One dead and seven injured after Birmingham stabbings [Video]

One dead and seven injured after Birmingham stabbings

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man died and sevenpeople were injured in stabbings in Birmingham city centre. West MidlandsPolice declared a major incident after officers were..

Birmingham stabbings police arrest man, 27, after manhunt

 The man, 27, was held at an address in Selly Oak, Birmingham, at around 4am today.
Tamworth Herald

