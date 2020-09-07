Birmingham stabbings: Man arrested over city attacks

Murder arrest after string of knife attacks in Birmingham



A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and seven counts ofattempted murder following a string of knife attacks in Birmingham. WestMidlands Police said the suspect remains in custody after he was arrested ataround 4am on Monday at an address in Selly Oak.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01 Published on January 1, 1970