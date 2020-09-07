|
Birmingham stabbings: Man arrested over city attacks
Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
A 27-year-old man is held on suspicion of murder at an address in the city in the early hours.
Birmingham Major city in the English Midlands
Murder arrest after string of knife attacks in Birmingham
Birmingham stabbings: 'Strong response' to manhunt CCTVDetectives say the release of CCTV images of a suspect has generated "several new lines of inquiry".
BBC News
CCTV issued in hunt for Birmingham attack suspectThe spate of stabbings in the city centre sparked a massive police manhunt for the suspect.
BBC News
