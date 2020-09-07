Global  
 

Daniel Prude: Rochester mayor vows to reform police

BBC News Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
There was a fifth night of protests in Rochester, New York over the death of black man Daniel Prude.
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Published
News video: 'Daniel Prude was failed:' Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren apologizes to family, community

'Daniel Prude was failed:' Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren apologizes to family, community 00:36

 Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren ordered the immediate suspension of seven police officers involved in the death of Daniel Prude.

Rochester, New York Rochester, New York City in Western New York

Emails show Rochester officials' attempts to conceal information about Daniel Prude's death

 Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren released 325 pages of documents Monday that offer new insights into the city's response to the death of Daniel Prude.
 
USATODAY.com

Yes, Rochester police, the death of mentally ill Daniel Prude is 'your guys' fault'

 Psychosis symptoms confound the public and family members like me. But I expect officers with guns, weapons and the power to take lives to know more.
USATODAY.com

Daniel Prude death: Rochester mayor sacks police chief over 'spit hood' case

 Daniel Prude's death in March was a key event in months of unrest over racial injustice in the US.
BBC News

Rochester Mayor Fires Police Chief After Daniel Prude Death

 Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren is not letting retiring Police Chief La'Ron Singletary stick around for the rest of the month ... she just gave him the boot as the..
TMZ.com

