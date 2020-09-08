Celtics ratchet up defense, crush Raptors in Game 5 to move one win from East finals

You're So Busted: 11 Freshman Ejected For Violating COVID-19 Protocols



HuffPost reports Boston's Northeastern University has dismissed 11 freshman students for the fall semester. They were discovered all together in one hotel room and were thrown out for violating campus social distancing guidelines. Northeastern and its community of students, faculty, and staff take violations of health and safety protocols very seriously.

