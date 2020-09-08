Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Celtics ratchet up defense, crush Raptors in Game 5 to move one win from East finals

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
The Celtics locked down the Raptors defensively and rolled to a 111-89 win that puts Boston on the brink of the Eastern Conference finals.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boston Celtics Boston Celtics Professional basketball team based in Boston, Massachusetts

Toronto Raptors and Denver Nuggets both pull level in NBA play-offs after wins

 The Toronto Raptors beat the Boston Celtics to level their play-off series and the Denver Nuggets defeat the Los Angeles Clippers.
BBC News

Celtics guard Brown fumes over Anunoby buzzer-beater

 Jaylen Brown was left fuming after OG Anunoby's buzzer-beater snatched a dramatic 104-103 win for the Toronto Raptors to reduce the Boston Celtics' series lead..
WorldNews

Celtics' Jaylen Brown calls defense on Raptors' game-winning shot 'a (expletive) disgrace'

 Jaylen Brown tipped his cap to OG Anunoby and the Raptors for the play, but Brown couldn't hide his frustration over the Celtics' defensive lapse.
USATODAY.com

Raptors' OG Anunoby sinks incredible 3 at buzzer to beat Celtics in Game 3

 OG Anunoby hit a 3 as time expired to give the Raptors a 104-103 win over the Celtics in Game 3 and cut Boston's series lead to 2-1.
USATODAY.com

Toronto Raptors Toronto Raptors Professional basketball team based in Toronto, Canada


Boston Boston State capital of Massachusetts, U.S.

Raptors bury Celtics from 3-point range to win Game 4 and tie series 2-2

 Toronto outscored Boston 51-21 on 3-pointers for a 100-93 win in Game 4 to even the series after dropping the first two games.
USATODAY.com
You're So Busted: 11 Freshman Ejected For Violating COVID-19 Protocols [Video]

You're So Busted: 11 Freshman Ejected For Violating COVID-19 Protocols

HuffPost reports Boston's Northeastern University has dismissed 11 freshman students for the fall semester. They were discovered all together in one hotel room and were thrown out for violating campus social distancing guidelines. Northeastern and its community of students, faculty, and staff take violations of health and safety protocols very seriously.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

'Fascism, the mafia, the Boston bomber': Trump unleashes screed of accusations against Biden after being called 'weak' on protests

 Donald Trump issued a wild series of unfounded accusations against his Democratic opponent...
WorldNews

Eastern Conference (NBA) Eastern Conference (NBA) conference of the National Basketball Association

Tampa Bay Lightning close series against Bruins to advance to Eastern Conference Finals [Video]

Tampa Bay Lightning close series against Bruins to advance to Eastern Conference Finals

The Lightning closed the series against the reigning Eastern Conference champions Boston Bruins in double overtime. Story: https://wfts.tv/3lB8wVf

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 00:28Published
Game 2: Lightning even series after beating Bruins in overtime [Video]

Game 2: Lightning even series after beating Bruins in overtime

The Tampa Bay Lightning are looking to even the series against the defending Eastern Conference champions, the Boston Bruins. Story: https://bit.ly/34zJ78r

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 00:35Published

Related videos from verified sources

Nick Wright reacts to Toronto Raptors buzzer beater to beat Celtics in Semis Game 3 | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Nick Wright reacts to Toronto Raptors buzzer beater to beat Celtics in Semis Game 3 | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright discusses the Toronto Raptors buzzer beater to take the Boston Celtics in game 3 of the semifinals in the NBA playoffs. Nick feels this was both an exceptional play by the Raptors and an..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:12Published
Down 2-0 to Celtics, Raptors upset with officiating [Video]

Down 2-0 to Celtics, Raptors upset with officiating

What I'm Hearing: USA TODAY Sports' mark Medina was on hand for Game 2 between the Celtic and Raptors and breaks down Toronto's frustration with the officiating.

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:10Published
Celtics, Raptors Consider Boycott Of Playoff Game [Video]

Celtics, Raptors Consider Boycott Of Playoff Game

The Celtics and Raptors are considering boycotting their playoff series opener to protest a police shooting in Wisconsin. WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:29Published

Related news from verified sources

Home is where the art is

 When the Boston-based band Karyshma found itself grappling with pandemic-induced anxiety, its members turned to a genre of music that has often served as a balm...
Mid-Day

Cam Newton on New England Patriots, Bill Belichick: 'Match made in heaven'

 Cam Newton told a Boston radio station Monday his partnership with the New England Patriots and coach Bill Belichick is "a match made in heaven."
USATODAY.com

4 High-Growth TSX Stocks to Buy in September

 For a mix of growth and value, stocks like Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSX:BPF.UN) stand out from the crowd.
Motley Fool


Tweets about this