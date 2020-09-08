|
Celtics ratchet up defense, crush Raptors in Game 5 to move one win from East finals
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
The Celtics locked down the Raptors defensively and rolled to a 111-89 win that puts Boston on the brink of the Eastern Conference finals.
