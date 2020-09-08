|
UK ramps up no-deal preparations as EU trade talks stall
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Britain began a fresh round of Brexit trade talks by warning the European Union that it was ramping up preparations to leave the bloc without an agreement as the two sides bicker over rules that govern nearly $1 trillion in trade. Britain left the EU on January 31 but talks on new trade terms have so far made little headway as the clock ticks down to an October deadline for a new deal and the end of the status-quo transition...
