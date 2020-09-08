Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK ramps up no-deal preparations as EU trade talks stall

WorldNews Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
UK ramps up no-deal preparations as EU trade talks stallBritain began a fresh round of Brexit trade talks by warning the European Union that it was ramping up preparations to leave the bloc without an agreement as the two sides bicker over rules that govern nearly $1 trillion in trade. Britain left the EU on January 31 but talks on new trade terms have so far made little headway as the clock ticks down to an October deadline for a new deal and the end of the status-quo transition...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: UK, Japan strike first post-Brexit trade deal

UK, Japan strike first post-Brexit trade deal 01:30

 The UK and Japan have agreed a free trade deal, marking the first such post-Brexit agreement. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

Michel Barnier departs London amid Brexit deadlock [Video]

Michel Barnier departs London amid Brexit deadlock

The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier has departed London amid a deadlock in Brexit talks, after Brussels demanded the UK abandon plans to override key elements of the Withdrawal Agreement. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:53Published
Government 'committed' to Withdrawal Agreement [Video]

Government 'committed' to Withdrawal Agreement

Business minister Nadhim Zahawi says the government is committed to the Withdrawal Agreement and Northern Ireland protocol following a deadlock on Brexit talks with EU negotiators. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:09Published
Talks resume as UK refuses EU ultimatum on 'illegal' Brexit bill [Video]

Talks resume as UK refuses EU ultimatum on 'illegal' Brexit bill

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:19Published
Calls for EU action on refugees after Lesbos fire [Video]

Calls for EU action on refugees after Lesbos fire

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:45Published
Liz Truss hails 'British-shaped' trade deal with Japan [Video]

Liz Truss hails 'British-shaped' trade deal with Japan

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss has hailed a new "British-shaped" trade deal with Japan. It is the first trade deal the UK has struck since leaving the EU. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:04Published

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Minister hails ‘historic moment’ as UK secures free trade agreement with Japan

 The UK has secured its first major post-Brexit trade deal after reaching an agreement with Japan which will boost trade by an estimated £15 billion...
WorldNews
UK and Japan agree free trade agreement [Video]

UK and Japan agree free trade agreement

The UK has secured its first major post-Brexit trade deal after signing anagreement with Japan which will boost trade by an estimated £15 billion.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Michel Barnier arrives in UK for Brexit talks [Video]

Michel Barnier arrives in UK for Brexit talks

The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier arrives from the Eurostar with EUambassador to the UK, Portuguese diplomat Joao Vale de Almeida, at St PancrasInternational railway station, London, for the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:25Published
UK to EU: do Brexit deal soon, or we 'move on' [Video]

UK to EU: do Brexit deal soon, or we 'move on'

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned the EU he's prepared to walk away from Brexit talks if there's no free trade deal by mid-October. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:32Published
Barnier: UK-EU trade deal post-Brexit unlikely [Video]

Barnier: UK-EU trade deal post-Brexit unlikely

EU negotiator Michel Barnier warned agreeing a post-Brexit trade deal beforethe deadline currently “seems unlikely”, as he suggested Britain is “wastingvaluable time”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published

Related news from verified sources

UK and Japan agree free trade agreement

 The UK has secured its first major post-Brexit trade deal after signing an agreement with Japan which will boost trade by an estimated £15 billion.
Belfast Telegraph

UK secures free trade agreement with Japan in first major deal as independent trading nation

 The UK announced a new free trade agreement with Japan, the first major deal since Brexit.
euronews

UK strikes free trade deal with Japan

 The UK has  secured a free trade agreement with Japan, the country's first major post-Brexit trade deal. The positive development comes as negotiations on a...
Just-Auto


Tweets about this

MelisssfMelissa

MabsBlennerHasset 3.5% #BLM #FBPE #HighRiskCovid19 RT @KeeleWorldA4rs: Looks like we are in for an interesting time in the run up to Lord Sumption’s visit Brexit poker begins: UK ramps up… 5 hours ago

AnkerSchiff

Anker Schiff RT @FrancoisF24: Big bluff? Wednesday #F24Debate reacts to the #UK government's plan to grant itself the right to 'break international law'… 9 hours ago

CanadaEUTrade

Canada EU Roundtable Does anyone seriously think that these negotiations are going anywhere? UK ramps up no deal preparations as EU trad… https://t.co/ULOBX0LWK6 22 hours ago

3fifthofaperson

threefifthofaperson Amid warnings from the European Union that if it reneged on the divorce deal there would be no agreement governing… https://t.co/6HjH6Ny58L 1 day ago

DavidWCummins

David W Cummins 🕷️#FBPE 🇪🇺 🇮🇪 #Tipperary RT @yuoaei: Brexit poker begins https://t.co/twG6KXT765 1 day ago

GobbatoMax

Massimiliano Gobbato 🇪🇺 RT @PubAffairsEU: #Brexit: UK admits it might break international law as new round of talks begins | France 24 https://t.co/W0r2kA4tzm 1 day ago

itsrawan__

Rawan 👀 UK admits it might break international law as new round of talks begins https://t.co/PMM6VcJYDw 1 day ago

PubAffairsEU

PubAffairs EU News & Debates 🇪🇺 #Brexit: UK admits it might break international law as new round of talks begins | France 24 https://t.co/W0r2kA4tzm 1 day ago