Queen to return to work at Buckingham Palace in October after months away from London

WorldNews Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Queen to return to work at Buckingham Palace in October after months away from LondonThe Queen is to return to work at Buckingham Palace in October after months away, it has been confirmed. The monarch and Prince Philip left London on March 19, just days before the country entered coronavirus lockdown. The 94-year-old paused official duties in the capital as she shielded from the Covid-19 pandemic....
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Extinction Rebellion climate activists dance outside Buckingham Palace

Extinction Rebellion climate activists dance outside Buckingham Palace 00:56

 Extinction Rebellion (XR) activists danced outside Buckingham Palace in London today (September 5th) as they continued their push for urgent action on climate change.

