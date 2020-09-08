|
Queen to return to work at Buckingham Palace in October after months away from London
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
The Queen is to return to work at Buckingham Palace in October after months away, it has been confirmed. The monarch and Prince Philip left London on March 19, just days before the country entered coronavirus lockdown. The 94-year-old paused official duties in the capital as she shielded from the Covid-19 pandemic....
