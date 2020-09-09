Facebook engineer quits, says company is 'profiting off hate'

Reeves: We need to focus on health and economic challenges



Rachel Reeves has said the government needs to focus on the health and economic challenges the UK is facing rather than ‘unpicking deals’. The Shadow Cabinet Office Minister went on to urge the UK and EU to ‘stop posturing’ and start negotiating. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

