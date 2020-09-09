|
Lakers vs. Houston Rockets in Game 3 of Western Conference semifinals
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Take a look at the photos from the Lakers’ NBA playoff game against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, Sept. 8. The Rockets led at halftime 64-61. The best-of-seven Western Conference semifinals series is tied 1-1. Danny Green #14 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives to the basket during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets in Game Three of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 08, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts to his dunk during the first quarter against the Houston Rockets in Game Three of the...
