Lakers vs. Houston Rockets in Game 3 of Western Conference semifinals

WorldNews Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Lakers vs. Houston Rockets in Game 3 of Western Conference semifinalsTake a look at the photos from the LakersNBA playoff game against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, Sept. 8. The Rockets led at halftime 64-61. The best-of-seven Western Conference semifinals series is tied 1-1. Danny Green #14 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives to the basket during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets in Game Three of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 08, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts to his dunk during the first quarter against the Houston Rockets in Game Three of the...
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Nick Wright discusses the potential for Lakers vs Rockets series winner to win the title | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright discusses the potential for Lakers vs Rockets series winner to win the title | FIRST THINGS FIRST 05:00

 Nick Wright & Brandon Marshall discuss the Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets semifinals series in the NBA Playoffs. Nick feels this is the best and most challenging matchup in the playoffs and whichever team wins this series will likely win the title.

Houston Rockets Houston Rockets American professional basketball team based in Houston, Texas

LeBron James sets tone with scoring and defense to lift Lakers over Rockets in Game 3

 LeBron James tallied 36 points, six rebounds, five assists and four blocks to boost the Lakers over the Rockets in Game 3 and take a 2-1 series lead.
USATODAY.com

James, Davis help Lakers hold on to beat Rockets, tie series

 LeBron James had 28 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, Anthony Davis added 34 points and 10 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers evened the Western Conference..
WorldNews

Rockets' James Harden, Russell Westbrook overcome Lakers' LeBron James, Anthony Davis in Game 1

 The Rockets' stars outperformed the Lakers' stars as Houston stole Game 1 with a comfy 112-97 win over Los Angeles.
USATODAY.com

Chris Paul on Scott Foster's delay of game call: 'That (expletive) don't make no sense'

 After the Houston Rockets defeated the OKC Thunder in Game 7, Chris Paul took issue with referee Scott Foster's delay of game call on him.
USATODAY.com

Los Angeles Lakers Los Angeles Lakers American professional basketball team

Heat into Eastern final, as James sets record in Lakers win

 The Miami Heat reach the Eastern Conference final while LeBron James sets a new record as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Milwaukee Bucks.
BBC News

Lakers' LeBron James explains why his kids aren't visiting the NBA bubble

 Families have started to join players inside the NBA bubble, and LeBron James' wife Savannah is here. Their three kids aren't for a simple reason.
USATODAY.com

Western Conference (NBA) Western Conference (NBA) Conference of the National Basketball Association

Rockets beat Thunder to set up play-off series against Lakers

 A late defensive play from James Harden helps the Houston Rockets set up a Western Conference semi-final against the Los Angeles Lakers.
BBC News

Danny Green (basketball) Danny Green (basketball) American basketball player


National Basketball Association North American professional sports league

NBA playoff schedule: Second-round matchups, dates, times and TV information

 With all of the matchups finally set, the NBA playoffs roll into the second round at the Disney World campus near Orlando.
USATODAY.com

NBA's Iman Shumpert Says Teyana Taylor Gave Birth In Their Bathroom, Again!

 For the second time in 5 years, Teyana Taylor has given birth in her home bathroom -- and once again, everyone is healthy!!! Taylor's NBA star hubby Iman..
TMZ.com

Celtics push champions Raptors to brink of exit, as Clippers edge ahead of Nuggets

 Defending champions the Toronto Raptors are one game from elimination after defeat by the Boston Celtics in the NBA play-offs.
BBC News

How NBA players are grappling with mental health inside the bubble

 After two months, players' anxieties about being in the bubble and the state of the world at large have added stress on top of the NBA playoffs.
USATODAY.com

NBA playoffs the postseason of the National Basketball Association, succeeding the conclusion of the regular season


Florida Florida State in the southeastern United States

Florida small business owners stay afloat as state continues to reopen

 Two small business owners say things has been improving as Florida enters phase 2 of its reopening.
CBS News

Sen. Rick Scott says "Cuban thugs" are at the heart of Venezuela crisis

 Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida joins CBS News' Major Garrett on "The Takeout" for a discussion on the political crisis in Venezuela.
CBS News

Florida GOP Sen. Rick Scott joins Major Garrett for this week's episode of "The Takeout"

 Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott joins Major Garrett for this week's episode of "The Takeout" to discuss his political background, the ongoing crisis in..
CBS News

Florida deputy on leave after grabbing Black teen by the throat

 The 17-year-old was injured during the interaction and was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
CBS News

Anthony Davis Anthony Davis American basketball player

LeBron James, Anthony Davis lead Lakers to bounce-back win over Rockets in Game 2

 The Lakers finished with a 117-109 win over the Rockets in Game 2 by relying on a simple formula: Depend on their star players.
USATODAY.com

