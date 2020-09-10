|
Raptors fend off Celtics in double-overtime thriller to force Game 7
Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
A series many expected to come down to a Game 7 will get it after the Raptors held off the Celtics for a wild 125-122 win in double overtime.
|
|
