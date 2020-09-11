Winners and losers from the Chiefs' NFL season-opening win against Texans

Sam Acho: Texans are under more pressure in NFL opener against Chiefs | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF



Sam Acho joins Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho to discuss who is under more pressure in tonight's NFL opener; Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs or the Deshaun Watson's Houston Texans? Hear..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:31 Published 9 hours ago