Winners and losers from the Chiefs' NFL season-opening win against Texans

Friday, 11 September 2020
The NFL's regular-season opener wasn't close for long, but several winners and losers emerged for the Chiefs and Texans.
Chiefs on TODAY

 TODAY hosts join 41 Action News to talk about the Chiefs and Texans.

New NFL season kicks off with Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs fans in attendance

Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs live blog: Score updates, highlights from NFL kickoff game

 The NFL season is finally here as the Kansas City Chiefs begin their Super Bowl title defense against the Houston Texans. Check back for live updates.
KC Chiefs Display Social Justice Messages In End Zones For NFL Kickoff

 The Kansas City Chiefs have painted social justice messages in both end zones at Arrowhead Stadium ... as the team gets ready to kick off the 2020 season. The..
NFL in uncharted territory as new season kicks off amid pandemic

 The NFL hopes Thursday's game between Super Bowl Champs Kansas City vs. Houston draws America's interest.
Chiefs open Super Bowl title defense by rolling past Texans

 In a rematch of last season's AFC divisional playoff matchup, the Chiefs once again found an offensive spark to surge past the Texans.
Houston Texans players choose not to be on field for national anthem

 The Houston Texans decided as a team not to take the field for the national anthem in Thursday's kickoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Mahomes, Watson Team Up To Send Meals To Frontline Workers Before NFL Kickoff

 Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson just came through in the clutch for each other's cities ... by donating meals to frontline workers in KC and Houston before..
NFL is back tonight, and the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the Houston Texans. Todd Fuhrman tells Cousin Sal and Rachel Bonnetta why he's fully expecting Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to dominate.

Sam Acho joins Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho to discuss who is under more pressure in tonight's NFL opener; Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs or the Deshaun Watson's Houston Texans?

KC Chiefs Fans Boo During ‘Moment of Unity’ at Pregame Ceremony in NFL’s Opening Game

KC Chiefs fans could be heard audibly booing during a moment of unity before the NFL opening game against the Houston Texans.
Chloe x Halle Honor George Floyd and Breonna Taylor During NFL Kickoff Performance

 Chloe x Halle honored George Floyd and Breonna Taylor during their rendition of the national anthem. For the NFL season kickoff on Sept. 10, the sisters took...
