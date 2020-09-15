‘Monday Night Football’ TV Ratings Plunge From 2019 in Opening Week Doubleheader Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ( 6 days ago )

“Monday Night Football” continued the NFL’s tepid TV ratings start to its 2020 campaign, with both games of its annual opening week doubleheader dropping double-digits from last year.



The Pittsburgh Steelers’ win over the New York Giants drew 10.8 million viewers, down 17% from last year (which featured a thrilling come-from-behind victory by the New Orleans Saints over the Houston Texans). It was up from the same corresponding game (Lions-Jets) from 2018.



Even so, the game was still the biggest cable audience since Fox News’ coverage of Donald Trump’s State of the Union back in February.



*Also Read:* Ratings: Cowboys Can't Stop 'Sunday Night Football' Opener From Dropping Double Digits vs 2019



The late game between the Tennessee Titans and Denver Broncos fell 27% from last year’s late game (Raiders-Broncos) with 7.7 million viewers.



It’s been a slow start for the NFL this year, with the exception of Tom Brady’s debut with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon, which scored 25.9 million to be the most-watched of Week 1 — it was Fox’s best Week 1 match-up since 2016. NBC saw double-digit declines for both of its national games during the opening weekend.



The Los Angeles Rams’ SoFi Stadium unveiling on “Sunday Night Football” against the Dallas Cowboys was down 15% with just a hair under 19 million viewers, while the kickoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans fell 12% from the 2019 season opener.



