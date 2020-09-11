Chiefs Beat Texans, 34-20, in N.F.L. Opening Game

Friday, 11 September 2020 () Kansas City’s fans are among the loudest in pro football. But the celebratory start to their season silenced game rituals and drew mixed opinions on players’ protests of racial injustice.
After a long and strange offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs finally begin their Super Bowl defense Thursday against the Houston Texans, a game you can watch on 41 Action News. But the NFL and its players will bring more than just their playbooks and game faces to the field this year.
NFL is back tonight, and the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the Houston Texans. Todd Fuhrman tells Cousin Sal and Rachel Bonnetta why he's fully expecting Patrick Mahomes and the..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:14Published