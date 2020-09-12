Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Venezuela: President Maduro says US spy seized near oil sites

BBC News Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
The US Marine working for CIA had weapons and large amounts of cash, the Venezuelan president says.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nicolás Maduro Nicolás Maduro 46th President of Venezuela

Venezuela’s Guaido calls for more international pressure on Maduro

 CARACAS (Reuters) – Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido on Monday announced a “unitary pact” supported by a coalition of parties calling for increased..
WorldNews
US blacklists four people, alleging Venezuela election meddling [Video]

US blacklists four people, alleging Venezuela election meddling

Venezuelan opposition and the US say the electoral council is full of Maduro loyalists and cannot oversee a free vote.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:31Published

Juan Guaidó calls for 2nd day of protests in Venezuela

 Violence erupted near the Caracas air base after opposition leader Juan Guaidó called for a military uprising against the Maduro regime. CBS News State..
CBS News

Venezuela's opposition sees a 'trap' in Maduro's preelection pardons

 Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has pardoned more than 100 political opponents ahead of December's parliamentary election. Dissidents will boycott the vote..
WorldNews

United States Marine Corps United States Marine Corps Amphibious warfare branch of the United States Armed Forces

Philippine leader pardons U.S. Marine in transgender woman's murder

 President Duterte's sudden intervention has infuriated the victim's family, and rights groups call it a "revolting" caving-in to "U.S. imperialist interests."
CBS News

Philippine president pardons U.S. Marine in killing of transgender woman

 MANILA — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte pardoned a U.S. Marine in a surprise move Monday that will free him from imprisonment in the killing of a local..
WorldNews

Ex-U.S. Marine reacts to 9 year prison sentence in Russia

 Former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed reacts in a Russian court to his 9 year prison sentence for assaulting police officers in a drunken incident he says he cannot..
CBS News

7/26: CBSN AM

 Marines arrested after human smuggling investigation; Do you know this goat?
CBS News

Central Intelligence Agency Central Intelligence Agency National intelligence agency of the United States

Preview: "The Takeout" on Trump's second meeting with Kim Jong Un

 Former top CIA analyst Jung Pak joins CBS News' Major Garrett on "The Takeout" to discuss the prospect of denuclearization in North Korea.
CBS News

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton and Former Acting and Deputy Director of the CIA Michael Morell on “The Takeout” - 7/3/2020

 Former National Security Advisor John Bolton talks about reports that Presiedent Trump ignored allegations of Russia placing bounties on U.S. troops in..
CBS News

"The Takeout" — Former CIA analyst Jung Pak

 Brookings Institute senior fellow and former CIA analyst Jung Pak discusses the upcoming second summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong..
CBS News

President Trump backs Libyan military strongman

 President Trump announced his support for Libyan military strongman Khalifa Hifter, reversing U.S. policy. Many world leaders have responded with shock. As two..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Venezuela pardons dozens of opposition politicians ahead of polls [Video]

Venezuela pardons dozens of opposition politicians ahead of polls

Caracas is regularly criticised for 'arbitrarily' jailing politicians in opposition to President Nicholas Maduro's rule.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:31Published

Related news from verified sources

Peru Congress opens way for impeachment of president

 The president is accused of trying to obstruct a corruption probe - a charge he denies.
BBC News

Venezuela: President Maduro says US spy seized near oil sites

 The US Marine working for CIA had weapons and large amounts of cash, the Venezuelan president says.
BBC News Also reported by •VOA News

Lalchand Rajput: Sachin Tendulkar's name being misused in coach selection

 Lalchand Rajput, the Cricket Improvement Committee's (CIC) chief, has alerted the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Dr Vijay Patil over the misuse of...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this