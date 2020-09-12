Global  
 

Germany: Britain will suffer most if post-Brexit talks fail

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
The EU is prepared if post-Brexit talks collapse, while Britain's economy would face "very significant consequences," Finance Minister Olaf Scholz has warned. London is mulling a plan to override a previous Brexit deal.
News video: Trade talks in the balance after the UK rejects EU ultimatum
Trade talks in the balance after the UK rejects EU ultimatum

Trade talks in the balance after the UK rejects EU ultimatum 01:14

 Talks on a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU are hanging in the balance afterBrussels demanded the UK abandon plans to override key elements of theWithdrawal Agreement. At a stormy meeting in London on Thursday, the CabinetOffice Minister Michael Gove insisted the Government "could not and would...

