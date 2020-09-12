Germany: Britain will suffer most if post-Brexit talks fail
Saturday, 12 September 2020 () The EU is prepared if post-Brexit talks collapse, while Britain's economy would face "very significant consequences," Finance Minister Olaf Scholz has warned. London is mulling a plan to override a previous Brexit deal.
Talks on a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU are hanging in the balance afterBrussels demanded the UK abandon plans to override key elements of theWithdrawal Agreement. At a stormy meeting in London on Thursday, the CabinetOffice Minister Michael Gove insisted the Government “could not and would...