US film Nomadland triumphs at Venice Film Festival

BBC News Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
The festival was the first such event held with live audiences since the start of Covid-19 outbreak.
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Regina King makes history at the Venice Film Festival

Regina King makes history at the Venice Film Festival 01:06

 The Oscar-winning actress became the first African-American woman to direct a film selected for the festival.

Venice Film Festival Venice Film Festival Annual film festival held in Venice, Italy

77th Venice International Film Festival, a success?

 Industry figures including festival director Albert Barbera, journalist Emma Pritchard Jones and PR director Jonathan Rutter reflect on the things that made this..
USATODAY.com

On This Day: 8 September 2018

 In 2018, 'Roma,' by Alfonso Cuaron, won the Venice Film Festival's top prize – on its way to the Oscars.
 
USATODAY.com

Superstars light up Venice red carpet

 Vanessa Kirby removed her mask to pose on the Venice Film Festival red carpet. Other guest stars include Maya Hawke. Mads Mikkelsen, Cate Blanchett, Anna..
USATODAY.com

Greta Thunberg documentary puts sharper focus on teen climate activist

 A documentary on teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg, making its premiere Friday at the Venice Film Festival, is seeking to remind a world consumed with the..
New Zealand Herald

