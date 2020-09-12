|
US film Nomadland triumphs at Venice Film Festival
Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
The festival was the first such event held with live audiences since the start of Covid-19 outbreak.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Venice Film Festival Annual film festival held in Venice, Italy
77th Venice International Film Festival, a success?Industry figures including festival director Albert Barbera, journalist Emma Pritchard Jones and PR director Jonathan Rutter reflect on the things that made this..
USATODAY.com
On This Day: 8 September 2018In 2018, 'Roma,' by Alfonso Cuaron, won the Venice Film Festival's top prize – on its way to the Oscars.
USATODAY.com
Superstars light up Venice red carpetVanessa Kirby removed her mask to pose on the Venice Film Festival red carpet. Other guest stars include Maya Hawke. Mads Mikkelsen, Cate Blanchett, Anna..
USATODAY.com
Greta Thunberg documentary puts sharper focus on teen climate activistA documentary on teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg, making its premiere Friday at the Venice Film Festival, is seeking to remind a world consumed with the..
New Zealand Herald
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this