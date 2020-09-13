Tottenham 0-1 Everton: James Rodriguez shows Spurs what they are missing - Jermaine Jenas analysis

Jenas 'desperate' to see fans return to football stadiums



Former Tottenham and England midfielder Jermaine Jenas says he is lookingforward to football fans being given the opportunity to return to footballstadiums. Jenas was speaking as part of the NHS Test and Trace Let’s Get Backcampaign, which hopes to encourage sports fans to get back enjoying footballsafely.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:38 Published on January 1, 1970