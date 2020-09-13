Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tottenham 0-1 Everton: James Rodriguez shows Spurs what they are missing - Jermaine Jenas analysis

BBC News Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
MOTD2 pundit Jermaine Jenas is impressed by Everton but left confused and disappointed by Tottenham's performance in their season opener.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Ancelotti targets Europe for Everton after Rodriguez signing

Ancelotti targets Europe for Everton after Rodriguez signing 02:18

 Everton's Carlo Ancelotti says he is targeting a European qualification spot with Colombian James Rodriguez and other major signings.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Everton F.C. Everton F.C. Association football club in England

Jose Mourinho blames a disrupted pre-season for opening Premier League defeat [Video]

Jose Mourinho blames a disrupted pre-season for opening Premier League defeat

Jose Mourinho blames a disrupted pre-season, where a number of his players hadcoronavirus, on a dismal start to the season against Everton.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:35Published

Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Everton: Dominic Calvert-Lewin heads winner against Spurs

 Dominic Calvert-Lewin's brilliant header ensures new-look Everton make a flying start to the Premier League season with victory at Tottenham.
BBC News

Everton start with win as Calvert-Lewin sinks Tottenham

 Dominic Calvert-Lewin's brilliant header ensures new-look Everton make a flying start to the Premier League season with victory at Tottenham.
BBC News
Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Everton [Video]

Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Everton

Everton head to London to face Tottenham in their Premier League opener withaims of finishing higher than their 12th place finish last season.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:25Published

Jermaine Jenas Jermaine Jenas English footballer and pundit

Jenas 'desperate' to see fans return to football stadiums [Video]

Jenas 'desperate' to see fans return to football stadiums

Former Tottenham and England midfielder Jermaine Jenas says he is lookingforward to football fans being given the opportunity to return to footballstadiums. Jenas was speaking as part of the NHS Test and Trace Let’s Get Backcampaign, which hopes to encourage sports fans to get back enjoying footballsafely.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:38Published
Jenas: Definitive season for Harry Kane at Spurs [Video]

Jenas: Definitive season for Harry Kane at Spurs

Former Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas believes the upcoming PremierLeague season will be 'definitive' for Harry Kane's future at Spurs, withrumours continuing to swirl around the England striker's future. Jenas says hefeels for Newcastle fans following the club's recent failed takeover bid,while also tips Liverpool to retain their title.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:11Published

Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Association football club

Monday's gossip: Tottenham interested in Southampton's Ings

 Spurs interested in Ings, Man Utd could get bale for £18.5m, Eriksen could leave Inter, plus more.
BBC News

Meet Alex Morgan - Tottenham's new USA striker who 'transcends her sport'

 After signing for Tottenham Hotspur, BBC Sport assesses USA striker Alex Morgan's status as one of the game's greats.
BBC News

James Rodríguez James Rodríguez Colombian footballer

James Rodriguez: Everton's new midfielder promises more to come

 New Everton midfielder James Rodriguez says he can still improve and believes the club "means business" under boss Carlo Ancelotti.
BBC News
Everton sign James Rodriguez from Real Madrid [Video]

Everton sign James Rodriguez from Real Madrid

Everton complete signing of James Rodriguez on a two-year deal from Real Madrid.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:16Published

Real Madrid's Rodriguez signs for Everton

 Everton sign Colombia attacking midfielder James Rodriguez from Real Madrid in a deal worth £20m.
BBC News

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

From Galactico to Everton - can Ancelotti revive Rodriguez?

 World Cup top scorer and serial trophy winner but a Real Madrid "nearly man" - BBC Sport analyses Everton's new signing James Rodriguez.
BBC News Also reported by •BBC SportSoccerNews.comNews24

Tottenham 0-1 Everton: James Rodriguez shows Spurs what they are missing - Jermaine Jenas analysis

 MOTD2 pundit Jermaine Jenas is impressed by Everton but left confused and disappointed by Tottenham's performance in their season opener.
BBC News Also reported by •BBC SportSoccerNews.comNews24

James Rodriguez: Everton sign Real Madrid attacking midfielder who was lauded as ‘true quality’ by Ancelotti and called a ‘godsend’ in Germany

 James Rodriguez has completed a summer transfer to Everton, the Premier League club have announced. Rodriguez, the Colombia midfielder, reunites with Carlo...
talkSPORT Also reported by •DNA

Tweets about this