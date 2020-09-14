Global  
 

Boris Johnson lashes out at EU as he clears first hurdle for Brexit treaty breach

The Age Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
The EU says Johnson's bill would collapse trade talks and propel the United Kingdom towards a messy Brexit.
Video Credit: Euronews English - Published
News video: Former UK prime ministers Blair and Major hit out at Johnson over controversial new Brexit bill

Former UK prime ministers Blair and Major hit out at Johnson over controversial new Brexit bill 02:00

 "This way of negotiating, with reason cast aside in pursuit of ideology and cavalier bombast posing as serious diplomacy, is irresponsible, wrong in principle and dangerous in practice," the former UK leaders said.

