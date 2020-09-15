China annoyed by proposed economic talks between US-Taiwan, threatens 'serious damage'
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 () China is very angry about the US's proposed economic talks with Taiwan. China warned the US that if it does not back down from this proposed economic meeting, the relations between the two countries could suffer 'serious damage'.
Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on September 4 reacted on India-China ongoing border tensions. He said, "For the last 2-3 months, the situation has been tensed but we have continuously..