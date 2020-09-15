Global  
 

China annoyed by proposed economic talks between US-Taiwan, threatens 'serious damage'

DNA Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
China is very angry about the US's proposed economic talks with Taiwan. China warned the US that if it does not back down from this proposed economic meeting, the relations between the two countries could suffer 'serious damage'.
