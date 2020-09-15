Global  
 

Cardi B files to divorce Offset, seeks custody of their 2-year-old daughter Kulture

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Cardi B filed a divorce petition in Fulton County, Georgia on Tuesday, requesting an end to her marriage to Offset.
0
