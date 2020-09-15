|
Cardi B files to divorce Offset, seeks custody of their 2-year-old daughter Kulture
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Cardi B filed a divorce petition in Fulton County, Georgia on Tuesday, requesting an end to her marriage to Offset.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Cardi B American rapper from New York
Cardi B Files to Divorce OffsetCardi B is apparently over her marriage to Offset -- she just filed for divorce ... TMZ has learned. The rapper filed court docs in Georgia indicating she's..
TMZ.com
Cardi B hired a private investigator over online threats
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:59Published
Cardi B and Candace Owens Feud over "WAP," Politics, Police BrutalityCardi B and Candace Owens are in an epic feud, with Candace calling Cardi an "illiterate rapper" who isn't worthy of interviewing Joe Biden ... thing is, Owens..
TMZ.com
Georgia (U.S. state) State in the southeastern United States
Audio captures sailors shouting before ship capsized off GeorgiaThe capsized with more than 4,200 automobiles in its cargo decks on Sept. 8, 2019.
CBS News
ICE whistleblower: Nurse alleges 'hysterectomies on immigrant women in US'A complaint alleges unsafe treatment and conditions at a migrant detention centre in Georgia, US.
BBC News
Explosive charges from nurse at immigrant detention centerWhistleblower alleges questionable hysterectomies and shoddy COVID care at Georgia immigrant detention center
CBS News
Fulton County, Georgia County in Georgia, United States
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this