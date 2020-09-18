|
'Tactical parade' rides across Utah town waving guns and flags for Constitution Day
Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
A "tactical parade" featuring plenty of guns and "Trump 2020" gear rode through St. George Thursday as part of a Constitution Day event.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Constitution Day (United States) Holiday in the US
Constitution Day: Breaking down the nation's founding documentThis Thursday marks the 233rd anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution. Author Ben Sheehan digs into the Constitution in his book entitled ""OMG, WTF..
CBS News
Attorney General William Barr brings up slavery when referring to quarantining during the pandemicThe attorney general made several shocking statements at a Constitution Day event sponsored by Hillsdale College. Catherine Herridge reports from the Department..
CBS News
Utah State in the United States
K9 officer charged with aggravated assault
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:40Published
Legal advice is often unaffordable. Here's how more people can get help: Kourlis and GorsuchArizona and Utah are pioneering ways to expand access to legal services, and we hope other states follow. You shouldn't have to go it alone in court.
USATODAY.com
St. George, Utah City in Utah, United States
Wilford Brimley, Beloved Actor Dies At 85
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:38Published
Actor Wilford Brimley Dies In Utah
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
You Might Like
Tweets about this