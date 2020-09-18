'Tactical parade' rides across Utah town waving guns and flags for Constitution Day

Actor Wilford Brimley Dies In Utah



Actor Wilford Brimley has died. He was 85. According to CNN, Brimley died while hospitalized in St. George, Utah. He was on dialysis and was receiving treatment there for medical problems. Known for his resplendent walrus mustache, Brimley appeared on television shows, Quaker Oats ads, and the films "Cocoon," "The Natural" and "The Thing." He also appeared in commercials for the American Diabetes Association, where he used his raspy baritone to urge people to check their blood sugar often.

