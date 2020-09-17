Global  
 

Tech sell-off hits Wall St as jobless claims remain elevated

WorldNews Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Tech sell-off hits Wall St as jobless claims remain elevatedWall Street's main indexes fell on Thursday after data showed high levels of weekly jobless claims, while technology-related stocks resumed their slide with Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc among the biggest drags on the Nasdaq. Nine out of the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes were lower, with technology stocks leading sectoral declines. "A lot of this is retail investing. Everybody's trying to book profits, but also trying not to spook...
0
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Wall St. rocked by historically high jobless claims

Wall St. rocked by historically high jobless claims 02:02

 The Dow ended lower for the first time in five sessions amid a broad-based sell across Wall Street after data showed high levels of weekly jobless claims. Conway G. Gittens has more.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

New York Stock Exchange New York Stock Exchange American stock exchange


Wall Street Wall Street Street in Manhattan, New York

Asia defies Wall Street weakness but economy, election worries cap gains

 SINGAPORE/NEW YORK - Asian stocks inched up on Friday, despite Wall Street declines, but struggled to make deeper gains as worries about a faltering economic..
WorldNews

Wall Street posts solid gains after surge in corporate deals

 Wall Street kicked off the week with a broad rally Monday, clawing back much of the stock market's losses from last week. The S&P 500 rose 1.3%, led by gains in..
WorldNews
Why The S&P 500 Could Drop 20% [Video]

Why The S&P 500 Could Drop 20%

S&P 500 could fall by as much as 20% in the coming weeks, Tim Hayes, senior strategist at Ned Davis Research, told Business Insider. "I would expect a decline of 15-20% and then we get a rally that maybe leaves us back where we are around now." Last week all three major Wall Street indices fell due to a sell-off in big US tech stocks. Hayes said the valuations are very optimistic. But he expects stocks to pick up after November once the US election is over.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:29Published

Amazon (company) Amazon (company) American technology and e-commerce company

Amazon’s business generated $1.6 billion in 2019 profit for the USPS, new report finds

 Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images

A bombshell report in The Washington Post today details the ongoing feud between the Trump administration and..
The Verge

Xbox Series X and S preorders start at 11AM ET on September 22nd

 Photo by Tom Warren / The Verge

Microsoft is revealing today the exact time you’ll be able to preorder an Xbox Series X or Series S console on..
The Verge

Here’s how to preorder the PS5, when it ever becomes available again

 Image: Sony

Sony’s PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12th in the US starting at $399.99. That price will get you the digital edition of the..
The Verge

Amazon’s first round of climate pledge funding will tackle battery waste and EVs

 Amazon van with prime logo in a logistic centre. | Photo by Marcos del Mazo/LightRocket via Getty Images

In its first round of funding from its $2..
The Verge

Apple Inc. Apple Inc. American technology company

Here are the browsers iOS 14 now lets you set as default

 iOS 14 lets you change your default browser in Settings. | Photo by Jon Porter / The Verge

With iOS 14, Apple finally lets you choose which browser..
The Verge

Apple to launch first online store in India next week

 Apple Inc will launch its first online store in India on Sept. 23, the iPhone maker said on Friday, coinciding with the country's festive season that rakes in..
WorldNews

Apple is making Shazam a bigger part of your iPhone

 Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Apple bought music recognition app Shazam in 2018, and now it’s integrating it into iOS in another big..
The Verge

iOS 14 switches default apps back to Apple’s Safari and Mail after a reboot

 Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Apple gives you the option of picking new default browser and email apps in iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. But..
The Verge

Nasdaq American stock exchange

Nasdaq closes lower to end worst week since March

 NEW YORK -- Wall Street closed out its worst week since June with another day of churning trading Friday, as big technology stocks resumed their suddenly..
WorldNews

New York business leaders warn de Blasio of risk posed by city’s perceived decline

 More than 160 business leaders, including executives at Citigroup Inc. C, -0.87%, Mastercard Inc. MA, -1.99% and Nasdaq Inc. NDAQ, -2.94%, have signed a letter..
WorldNews
Wall Street rebounds to snap three-day skid [Video]

Wall Street rebounds to snap three-day skid

Wall Street's main indexes ended higher Wednesday to snap a three-session losing streak as investors jumped back in to take advantage of the pullback in technology-related stocks, a day after the Nasdaq confirmed correction territory. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:25Published
Tesla Stock Rallies 10% [Video]

Tesla Stock Rallies 10%

On Wednesday, Tesla shares rallied as much as 10%. The rally added about $32 billion in market value to the company. Other tech stocks like Apple, Amazon were also in the green after the Nasdaq tumbled a record 10% in three trading days. On Tuesday, Elon Musk's Tesla saw its stock price plunge 21%, erasing $82 billion from its market capitalization. Business Insider reports that Tesla completed a $5 billion share sale and a five-for-one stock split last week.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

S&P 500 Index S&P 500 Index Stock market index

Reasons To Be Bullish On Stocks [Video]

Reasons To Be Bullish On Stocks

2020 has been a wild ride for stocks. Business Insider reports that the market continues to face risks stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. There is also election uncertainty, and the potential for heightened trade tensions with China. BI reports that investors should continue to hold on for the potential of more gains ahead. In a note, investment group LPL raised its year-end S&P 500 fair-value target to a range of 3,450 to 3,500, the note said.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published
How Much Higher Could The S&P500 Climb? [Video]

How Much Higher Could The S&P500 Climb?

According to Business Insider, JPMorgan expects the S&P 500 to rise another 6% from current levels to a record 3,600 before the year is over. The S&P500's earnings recovery is "ahead of expectation." Tech stocks have done well, boosting the index. The S&P500 will continue to support its recovery while other sectors gain through the second half of the year, they added. JPMorgan expects S&P 500 firms' margins to fully recover from the pandemic by the second half of 2021.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:28Published
The S&P 500 Could Face Double Digit Corrections [Video]

The S&P 500 Could Face Double Digit Corrections

CFRA's Sam Stovall said that the recent S&P 500 pullback may be converted into a "low-level, double-digital correction." According to Business Insider, Stovall said that this will be an opportunity for investors to buy, not "bail." He feels the Fed is likely to keep interest rates low for the next few years. Stovall added that recent S&P 500 sell-off was not surprising. For Stovall, the "extreme" difference between price returns for growth stocks versus value stocks made the market vulnerable.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:27Published

Related videos from verified sources

Dow Drops 320 Points [Video]

Dow Drops 320 Points

On Thursday, US stocks fell 320 points. The drop comes even as weekly jobless-claims data came in better than expected. Business Insider reports that weekly jobless claims fell by more than 30,000 from..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:43Published
Dow Drops 406 Points [Video]

Dow Drops 406 Points

On Thursday, US stocks sank in turbulent trading. Falling tech giants dragged on benchmark indexes. Tech names had rebounded on Wednesday. However, they resumed their downward spiral as investors..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published
Wall Street ends lower as tech stocks slide [Video]

Wall Street ends lower as tech stocks slide

U.S. stocks closed lower after a choppy trading session Thursday as heavyweight tech-related stocks resumed their decline following a sharp rebound the previous session, while elevated jobless claims..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:24Published

