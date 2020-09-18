|
Firefighter killed after battling California wildfire sparked at gender reveal party
Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
A firefighter died Thursday battling a wildfire sparked at a gender reveal party near Yucaipa, the forest service confirmed Friday.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
California State in the western United States
How to Help Victims of the California WildfiresThere are a number of ways to help, including donating to relief organizations and signing up to host displaced community members.
NYTimes.com
Firefighter dies battling El Dorado Fire in CaliforniaThe cause of the death is under investigation, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
CBS News
Sharon Stone was 'in tears' as raging wildfire forced her to plan evacuation
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:43Published
Yucaipa, California City in California, United States
Gender Reveal Party Sparks El Dorado Fire in California
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:01Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this