Firefighter killed after battling California wildfire sparked at gender reveal party

Friday, 18 September 2020
A firefighter died Thursday battling a wildfire sparked at a gender reveal party near Yucaipa, the forest service confirmed Friday.
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: California firefighters still battling El Dorado Fire nearly a fortnight after it started

California firefighters still battling El Dorado Fire nearly a fortnight after it started

 Firefighters in California's San Bernadino National Forest continue to battle the El Dorado Fire that has been burning since September 5.

How to Help Victims of the California Wildfires

 There are a number of ways to help, including donating to relief organizations and signing up to host displaced community members.
Firefighter dies battling El Dorado Fire in California

 The cause of the death is under investigation, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
Sharon Stone was 'in tears' as raging wildfire forced her to plan evacuation [Video]

Sharon Stone was 'in tears' as raging wildfire forced her to plan evacuation

Sharon Stone had planned to flee wildfires raging across California after one threatened her home.

Gender Reveal Party Sparks El Dorado Fire in California [Video]

Gender Reveal Party Sparks El Dorado Fire in California

A gender reveal party hosted on Saturday morning in Yucaipa, California, is responsible for the ever-growing El Dorado Fire.

Firefighter dies battling California wildfire sparked by gender reveal

 A firefighter died battling a wildfire in California that officials said was sparked by a device used to reveal a baby's gender.
California Bill Clears Path For Ex-Inmates To Become Firefighters

 "Inmates who have stood on the frontlines, battling historic fires should not be denied the right to later become a professional firefighter," Gov. Gavin Newsom...
