A firefighter has tragically died in the wildfire caused by a disastrous gender-reveal party

PinkNews Saturday, 19 September 2020
A firefighter has tragically died in California while battling a blaze set off after a pyrotechnic at a gender-reveal party unleashed a deadly wildfire that has burned 21,000 acres. The El Dorado fire began after a “smoke-generating pyrotechnic device” was set off over Labour Day weekend at the El Dorado Ranch...
