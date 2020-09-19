A firefighter has tragically died in the wildfire caused by a disastrous gender-reveal party
Saturday, 19 September 2020 () A firefighter has tragically died in California while battling a blaze set off after a pyrotechnic at a gender-reveal party unleashed a deadly wildfire that has burned 21,000 acres. The El Dorado fire began after a “smoke-generating pyrotechnic device” was set off over Labour Day weekend at the El Dorado Ranch...
A massive wildfire in California has reportedly been caused by fireworks used at a gender reveal party. Another lavish gender reveal party in UAE is going viral for renting the Burj Khalifa to be the..
This wildland firefighter drove though a highway in Otis, Oregon, that was flaming on both sides of the road during a wildfire. The fires, fanned by the wind, scorched the trees entirely, sending ash..