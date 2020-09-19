Global  
 

'She was living history': A somber crowd of citizens cries and remembers Ginsburg outside the Supreme Court

Saturday, 19 September 2020
WASHINGTON — Lawyer Stephanie Schlatter looked up at the Supreme Court building and wiped away tears, some of them trickling down on her pink face mask.
News video: 'She just died?': Trump learns of Ginsburg's death on camera

'She just died?': Trump learns of Ginsburg's death on camera 00:51

 President Donald Trump, informed by reporters after a rally about the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, said, "She was an amazing woman."

